The Anderson Center at Tower View is hosting emerging artists in residence throughout the month of August.
Writer Camille Wanliss, music creator Isa Reyes, and visual artists Lily Jue Sheng, Azzah Sultan and Rachel Collier were each selected by a jury panel in March, out of a competitive applicant pool of more than 300.
Thanks to support from the Jerome Foundation, each artist receives a stipend, documentation support, a travel honorarium, and more.
The Anderson Center’s Emerging Artist Residency Program aims to meet the specific needs of early-career artists from Minnesota or one of the five boroughs of New York City artists while welcoming them into a supportive and inspiring residency environment that empowers them to take risks and embrace challenges.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m., a series of concurrent public art-making workshops, open studios, presentations, and artist demonstrations is taking place in the North Studios at the Anderson Center.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their equipment and techniques, or participate in workshops around needle felting, zine-making, collage-making, historical fiction and video production.
Isa Reyes, Musician, Composer Multidisciplinary Artist, Aug 2 - 31
New York City–based multidisciplinary artist Isa Reyes composes and performs music that blends R&B and indie pop to create a unique, atmospheric sound. Striving to reflect the places they’ve found home in, Isa makes music to connect, heal, and empower others, especially those who carry the weight of the past. Isa’s multidisciplinary practice is intertwined with my identity and an expression of the past, future, and present.
At the Anderson Center, Isa is working on developing a second EP titled “Graze.” The EP is a sonic and visual exploration of birth, loss, control, and production as they have been present in Isa’s life and collectively experienced as a society, especially as it relates to the current pandemic. On Aug. 20, Isa will lead a Zine-Making workshop at 1 p.m. in the North Studios Courtyard at the Anderson Center. Attendees will participate in activities and exercises that utilize multimedia techniques in order to create a zine centered on their individual inspirations.
Lily Jue Sheng, Film / Media Artist, Aug 2 - 31
Lily Jue Sheng is an artist/filmmaker based in New York City whose works spans moving image, collage, text, performance, and installation. Lily’s current work uses speech and writing to sort through the noise of language attrition, code-switching, and place attachment. Their recent screenings include: International Film Festival Rotterdam, Beijing International Short Film Festival, RIDM Montreal International Documentary Festival, and Winnipeg Underground Festival.
At the Anderson Center, Lily is completing production and post-production work on Mazu, mid-length essay/experimental film that blends 2D collage animation with original footage, recordings and research conducted on a 2019 trip to Taiwan during the Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage. On Aug. 20, Lily is offering a drop-in Collage workshop in the North Studios Courtyard from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Lily will facilitate different exercises and offer prompts as participants will cut/black out images from miscellaneous magazines, books, and papers in order to patchwork and glue them into creative new arrangements.
Azzah Sultan, Mixed-Media Artist, Aug 2 - 31
Born in Abu Dhabi, Azzah Sultan is a Malaysian native who grew up in Malaysia, Saudi, Finland, Bahrain and has spent six years living in America working on her artistic practice. Based in New York City, Azzah’s artistic practice blends performance and mixed-media to investigate personal experiences and explore various aspects of childhood nostalgia, materials of memorabilia, and familial ties. Her work strives to transcend the fallacy that Muslim women are oppressed by the nature of their religious customs. Her work also speaks on the issues about navigating her identity through culture and immigration.
At the Anderson Center, Azzah is experimenting with projection mapping, chroma keying and digital distortion. Using archived family footage and textiles, her current work explores the fabrication of memory. On Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m. in the North Studios at the Anderson Center, Azzah is opening her video production workspace to the public, offering a video mapping and keying presentation at 2 p.m.
Camille Wanliss, Fiction Writer, Aug 2 - 31
Camille Wanliss is a New York City-based writer of Caribbean descent. Much of her writing explores the impact of familial estrangement and inherited trauma through the lens of Afro-Caribbean identity. Camille aims to create complex yet accurate portrayals of Caribbean identity while challenging the boundaries of Western culture. She is a 2022 Periplus Fellow and her work has appeared in Plantin Mag, Raising Mothers, Anomaly, and Kweli Journal, among others.
At the Anderson Center, Camille is working on revising “An Ornament and a Disgrace,” her manuscript for a historical novel set in 1962 Jamaica about land and legacy. The work is rooted in an Afro-Caribbean tradition that decenters standard English in favor of Jamaican patois – a hybrid dialect composed of British English and West African influences. On Aug. 20 from 2-4 p.m., Camille is offering a drop-in historical fiction writing workshop. Participants will read a brief excerpt of her work, discuss ways to develop historical fiction in an era of their own choosing, and create work based on this prompt.
Rachel Collier, Interdisciplinary Visual Artist, Aug 2 - 31
Based in Minneapolis, interdisciplinary visual artist Rachel Collier utilizes the visual language of maps, topography, insets, picture-in-picture, scale and materiality, and radiant color to create abstract, large-scale, multidimensional paintings and wall rugs that evoke a sensation of calm buoyancy. Her work deftly navigates in-between spaces that point to a spectrum of possibility: the space between painting and sculpture, the space within a dialogue of opposing thoughts.
At the Anderson Center, Rachel is combining drawing, painting, textile, and sculptural elements to create new work that will be shown throughout 2022 and 2023. Rachel’s recent work aims to convey confidence, eagerness, resilience. On Aug. 20 from 2-3 p.m. in the North Studios at the Anderson Center, Rachel is opening up her mixed-media fiber and painting studio to the public. At 3 p.m. she is offering a needle felting workshop where participants will learn how to use wool roving as an alternative to paint. Space is limited for the workshop and advance registration is strongly encouraged.
