The Anderson Center at Tower View offers residencies in the arts and humanities and hosts exhibits and art-centered events for the community.
In June, the center will introduce a new exhibit, titled “Modes of Being.” At the same time, the annual Deaf Artist Residency is underway at the center.
Deaf Artist Residency underway
The Anderson Center’s Deaf Artists Residency program, the only residency opportunity in the world devoted exclusively to deaf artists, is currently underway at Tower View in Red Wing.
Supported by the National Endowment for Arts, Gallaudet University and Deaf Spotlight, 2022 is the fifth iteration of the program, which fosters artistic and organizational networks that support the development of the deaf arts as a distinct cultural area within the larger context of American culture.
Writer Ross Showalter, visual artists Yiqiao Wang and Rosane Volchan O’Conor, and theatre artists Tarique Sylvester and Nikolya Sereda were selected through a competitive review process by a national panel of juror-curators. Each artist is spending the month of June living in community at the Anderson Center, sharing ideas and conversing in American Sign Language and making substantial progress on their individual artistic works.
Don’t miss the opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about the rapidly evolving field of deaf arts at the Deaf Artists Residency Capstone Presentation and Discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Anderson Center.
Each artist offers a brief presentation on their creative practice before participating in a moderated discussion panel with the full residency cohort.
The DAR Capstone event is presented in ASL, with voice interpretation provided for non-signers. Admission is free. Registration is encouraged but not required unless additional accommodations are being requested. Tactile interpretation requests to be submitted at least two weeks in advance through the registration form or by emailing stephanie@andersoncenter.org.
Modes of Being exhibit
The Anderson Center presents Modes of Being: Contemporary Abstract Art in Minnesota. This is a group exhibition of artists from across the state who convey ideas through non-representational work in two and three dimensions.
The exhibit opens with a free artist reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The reception will feature hors d’oeuvres and live music by Joel Ward.
Featured artists are Kate Bauman, Lynn Brown, Sophia Chai, Tia Keobounpheng, Adam McCauley, Kathy McTavish and John Wells. From geometric to organic shapes and from muted to vibrant colors, these artists demonstrate that emotion and ideas that can be conveyed through abstract imagery.
“Often, people feel like they don’t ‘get’ abstract art, as if there’s one valid way to look at a non-representational piece,” shares exhibit curator Stephanie Rogers. “Yet everyone has an immediate and personal reaction to color and to the energy of shape and line. I hope that visitors will leave this exhibition with an increased understanding and appreciation of the range of abstract art in our region.”
This event is accessible and free to the public.
The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 13. The Main Gallery at the Anderson Center is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
