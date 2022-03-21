The Anderson Center at Tower View awarded residencies to 38 artists for its 2022 season, which runs from May through October. Following two years of reduced cohort sizes from limited geographic regions, the program returns to hosting groups of five artists at a time from across the world. Artists working in multiple disciplines are arriving from four foreign countries, 11 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Of the artists, 65% self-identify as artists of color, while 63% identify as women.
Residency Coordinator Adam Wiltgen shared, “This year’s residents are emblematic of the broad range of talent and perspectives that come to Tower View each year to find the time, space, inspiration and interdisciplinary fellowship necessary to create innovative works of art that advance their practice and serve as a source of significant contributions to society."
Following a highly competitive review process, panels for the organization’s General, Emerging Artist, and Deaf Artists programs, each comprised of distinguished juror-curators representing a variety of artistic disciplines and backgrounds, selected 24 artists and writers for Anderson Center residencies based on their talent and vision, as reflected by their work samples and project descriptions. An additional nine artists are participating as part of intentional programs or fellowships, while another five artists were originally selected for a residency through a jury process in 2020.
Between all three separate artist calls, the Anderson Center received 709 applications for available residency spots in 2022. “This is a record number of submissions,” Wiltgen stated. “A fact that highlights the compelling need for creativity at this moment in time, as well as the steady momentum of the organization’s twenty-seven-year-old flagship program.”
This season marks the return of the Anderson Center’s longstanding Quzhou – Red Wing and Salzburg – Minnesota Artist Exchanges. New fellowships in 2022 include Davu Seru in July, an American Composers Forum McKnight Artist Fellow, and Theo Baer in May, a Kinds of Kings Bouman Fellow. The organization’s Public Artist Residency continues for a second year with Seitu Jones in May. Also continuing are established academic fellowships with graduate writing programs at the University of Minnesota and Pacific Lutheran University.
Artists-in-Residence at the Anderson Center make use of uninterrupted time and the opportunity to exchange ideas while living and working together in the Tower View Residence, the historic Georgian Revival family home of A.P. and Lydia Anderson. Residencies last for periods of two or four weeks and include private studio space, groceries and chef-prepared dinners. Artists participating in June’s Deaf Artists Residency also receive stipends, honoraria, and additional resources.
2022 ANDERSON CENTER ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE
Writers: Loubna Mrie, Andrea Pierceall, Dorsey Craft Olbrich, Zeus Sumra, Ross Showalter, Hannah Markey, Ucheoma Onwutuebe, Camille Wanliss, Lee Fang, Lilly Dancyger, Miriam Karraker, Margaret Juhae Lee, K.X. Song, Lyzette Wanzer, and two University of Minnesota Gesell Writing Fellows TBD.
Visual Artists: Sydney Cain, Simona Prives, Seitu Jones, Yiqiao Wang, Rosane Volchan O’Conor, Azzah Sultan, Rachel Collier, Marina Fridman, Cole Redhorse Jacobson, Sarah Hakani, Rehab El Sadek, and one visual artist from Red Wing’s sister city Quzhou, China TBD.
Composers/Music Creators: Theo Baer, Michael Masaru Flora, Davu Seru, Agustín Castilla-Ávila, and Isa Reyes.
Filmmakers: Lilly Jue Sheng, Veena Rao, and Cecilia Cornejo.
Playwrights/Theatre makers: Tarique Sylvester and Nikolya Sereda.
