At the Anderson Center in Red Wing, 31 artists will find a new home later this year as artist residents.
The Anderson Center awarded residencies to artists from 10 states and four countries out of a pool of 555 applicants.
The pool of applications this year were from 26 countries, 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The residency artist program in Red Wing at the Anderson Center is very competitive.
Later this year, from July to the middle of November, the artists will travel to Red Wing to stay at Tower View.
They will be welcoming a diverse group of artists that have different skills and expertise in various mediums.
According to the Anderson Center, “71% of incoming artists self-identify as artists of color.”
The artist residency program was founded in 1995 at the Tower View estate in Red Wing, which is now known as the Anderson Center, and was renovated to allow for artists to work and live there.
According to the Anderson Center, “Our organization’s flagship Artist Residency Program provides groups of artists, writers, musicians and performers with an ideal space to create innovative works of art that advance their practice and have a significant impact on society.”
The artists are able to work together and learn from one another during their time at the Anderson Center.
It gives them the opportunity to work on their art without being interrupted, they focus on major projects while in residency.
“The exchange of ideas across disciplines and the distinctive setting of Tower View are a source of inspiration and new direction for the work artists create here while in-residence,” Program Director Adam Wiltgen said.
The competitive review process includes panels for the organization's artists programs. Jurors that represent a variety of artistic backgrounds select the artists and writers for the residencies.
The residencies take place over two to four weeks, and the artists stay at the historic Georgian Revival family home of A.P. and Lydia Anderson.
Many accommodations are available to artists-in-residence, including a private studio space, groceries and chef-prepared meals.
Artists in-residence from certain programs receive additional support.
“Artists participating in August’s Early Career Artists Residency supported by the Jerome Foundation will also receive travel stipends, honoraria and additional resources,” representatives from the Anderson Center said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on other programs at the Anderson Center, and they are seeing a return of those programs this year.
The Anderson Center at Tower View’s Quzhou-Red Wing exchange will resume this year. The longstanding Salzburg-Minnesota exchange will return for the second year after a suspension due to the pandemic.
The Public Artists Residency at the Anderson Center is continuing for a third year from a Creative Support Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
The artists will be creating art that may be available for residents to view at one of the Anderson Center’s exhibits, or around town.
2023 artists
Writers: Ciara Alfaro, Dallas Atlas, Zeina Hashem Beck, Ahimsa Timoteo Bodran, KB Brookins, Olivia Fantini, Eva Smith Glynn, Mimi Lok, Tochukwu Okafor, Nardine Taleb, Kawai Strong Washburn and Jade Yeung.
Visual artists: Elgin Cleckley, Sarah Evenson, Ren Haiyan, Kyung Hee (Kate) Im, Daniel Liévano, Rhea Nowak, Rehab El Sadek, Eva-Maria Schitter, Anton Vazquez, and a Minnesota visual artist to be determined.
Composers and music creators: James Everst, Eric Martin, Jillian Rae, Zosha Warpeha and Aby Wolf.
Interdisciplinary artists: Donte Collins (poetry and performance) and Cherrie Yu (choreography and visual art).
Filmmaker: Ash Goh Hua.
Playwright and theatermaker: AriDy Nox.
