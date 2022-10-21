Heidi Jones vividly remembers being on the softball diamond as a young girl.
“I was out in the field, and a girl on the other team got up, and she hit the ball, and she started running,” Jone recalled.
The batter had cerebral palsy and struggled racing to first base.
Jones stood with the ball in her hand.
“I just sat there with the ball in my hand,” she said. “I watched her run to first base … I was supposed to throw her out, and I just couldn’t do it, and I’m a rule follower.”
Jones remembered thinking: “Here she is trying to achieve something, and I just wanted her to get to first base and succeed.”
Over the years, Jones has helped many people get to first base and succeed. Red Wing honored her this year with the Amos Owen award, given each year to an individual in the community that promotes equality and justice. Jones has a long history of volunteerism, serving the community and looking out for the less fortunate.
“I’ve just always had this impulse to help out and to help people,” Jones said.
Jones started to become active in the community when she was pregnant with her second child. She joined the city Library Board.
“I decided to serve on the city’s library board, and I really liked it. I liked working together with a group of people to decide how to make the library better,” Jones said.
“The library board is a great example of public libraries themselves, they are there to serve all people and I love what we do here with our library,” she continued.
She was on the library board for three years and then she also became a part of the Charter Commission for eight years.
“This was an opportunity again to be a part of a board of citizens that got to sort of look at that critically and say ‘can we do better,’ and I did that for a full eight years,” Jones said.
The experience she had with the charter commission and library board helped to prepare her to run for Red Wing School Board.
“The mission of public education is so wonderful to serve all the members of the community. We make no distinction among different groups and different kinds of families and it gave me the opportunity to work with a lot of wonderful people who shared those values,” Jones said.
Jones served on the school board for 12 years, and she sees it as a great experience and a chapter of her life where she learned a lot about the community and how to serve others.
“When you really start looking at the data within the school system, and you see the gaps in learning and behavior because we have a lot of different people out there, it becomes more quantifiable and you look at it and you ask, ‘What can we do to make a difference,’” Jones said.
While Jones was on the school board she wanted to continue to make the district better and improve the schools in ways that they could.
“When I started on the school board we talked about cultural competency and how we can help our staff to understand these differences, what are our implicit biases and how do we expand the lane and look at things differently,” Jones said.
After leaving the school board, Jones started on another endeavor by joining the Kitui Partnership with the Archdiocese of St.Paul and Minneapolis.
“With the Kitui Program we send a delegation there and they send a delegation here and then we take a year to work on goals. The life lessons learned as far as humanity are eye opening and this was a huge growth period for me,” Jones said.
“I’m still involved with that program, I’m the secretary of their leadership program, and we are sending delegates to Africa next year,” Jones said.
Jones has more experiences that have brought her to where she is today and has prioritized diversity and inclusion in her work since first starting on the library board.
Jones says that listening is one of the more important skills and that is what she has tried to do throughout her career in public service.
“It comes down to listening to people’s stories and if you are willing to take time and listen to their stories then you begin to understand the diversity of experiences and that is just a fact of life,” she said.
