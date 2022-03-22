The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee issued a resolution of non-concurrence March 14 that determined Red Wing Public Schools are not meeting the needs of students.
“I’m really frustrated that this is still where we are at,” school board member Holly Tauer said during March 21’s meeting. “It’s unacceptable to me.”
Phil White, the state-funded district’s liaison for Native American programming, shared the AIPAC’s recommendations and noted that all are in compliance with the Minnesota Department of Education and Office of American Indian Education.
Recommendations
Beginning school year 2022-2023 and each year thereafter, the AIPAC requests the Native American Literature Class at the high school be continued.
Red Wing schools shall continue to create both academic and social opportunities for all students and staff in all schools which include Native culture, history and language.
Beginning opening week for staff in the year 2022 and each opening week thereafter, training for diversity, anti-bias, and cultural proficiency will be continued for all teachers and staff in Red Wing schools. Including this training opening week would help make Red Wing compliant with the Minnesota Due North Education Plan.
Pursuant to Minnesota statutes, Red Wing schools shall continue to increase American Indian teachers in the district during school year 22-23. Increasing staff diversity beyond Caucasian teachers is a priority in the Minnesota Due North Education Plan.
Red Wing schools shall continue to partner with the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee in the writing and management of grants available to American Indian students within the schools.
The Red Wing American Indian Parent Advisory Committee wants all student educational assessment data disaggregated by ethnicity and made available.
“I know at first when you hear non-concurrence, you think, ‘Oh no, there is a huge problem,’ and there is a huge problem because we are not providing enough resources to provide the best education possible for American Indian kids,” Superintendent Karsten Anderson said. “But I think as you can see from the resolution itself that, most of the items are actually asking us to continue making improvements in those areas. … We are committed to continuing our work with our Native American parents and their kids.”
The school board has 60 days to respond and the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee members said they are making themselves available for dialogue.
Hockey agreement
During the meeting, board members approved a cooperative agreement between Red Wing Public Schools and Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District for hockey, beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
The partnership will increase participation for Red Wing and provide Zumbrota students a place to play hockey.
Red Wing will have complete operational control, being responsible for staffing, scheduling events, transportation costs and uniforms.
Is there something similar that allows interested Red Wing students to participate in another school's wrestling program?
Teachers should be selected on the basis of who is the most qualified for the position and nothing else.
