Amazon is used by millions of people every year.
That includes people right here in Red Wing, whether they order something on the website or use the Amazon Prime subscription service, people are using Amazon products.
A new Amazon program was recently launched in the Red Wing area that can help the local businesses in the community and help residents get their packages safely.
The Amazon Delivery Partner program allows businesses to make some extra money by delivering packages within the community while utilizing their staff.
“The program empowers business owners to utilize their existing staff, infrastructure and resources to earn additional revenue by delivering packages to their communities,” said Laurel Rubenzer, field acquisition manager for Amazon Hub.
The Amazon Hub for this region is based in Eau Claire, the way it works is packages will be delivered to businesses, and from there the businesses can use their own staff and vehicles to deliver the packages when they have some extra time.
Then those businesses earn the extra money for deliveries.
“This opportunity allows business owners to earn additional revenue with every successful package delivered in their local community,” Rubenzer said. “How I like to describe it is kind of like a side hustle for your business.”
Having a program like this in Red Wing helps the community as well, they get their packages delivered by familiar faces.
“We partner with small businesses in mainly rural communities. We have some in areas in both Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Rubenzer said.
While businesses are out delivering packages, the hope is that this will bring them more exposure.
People might recognize someone from a local business or see their business vehicle when their packages are being delivered.
“It is fun to be able to bring this opportunity to business owners in town, to not only earn additional revenue, but we’re hoping that our customers become their customers too and they are able to give their business more exposure through delivering,” Rubenzer said.
Amazon Hub in Red Wing has a few business partners that help with deliveries, but they are still looking for several more partners.
For more information and to become involved in the program visit amazon.com/delivery-partner.
