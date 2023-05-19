Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Dakota and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and many of its tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi River. Crests will occur within the next few days with dry conditions expected through late next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1130 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9 feet on 07/18/2016. &&