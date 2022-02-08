Red Wing Shoe Company announced Tuesday the appointment of Allison Gettings as its president. With her promotion, which takes effect July 1, Gettings will oversee the company's operations, marketing, business technology and corporate social responsibility functions and will report to CEO Mark Urdahl.
Gettings is the first member of the fourth generation Sweasy family to hold a leadership post at Red Wing Shoe Company. She has worked at the company for 13 years, with a career that spans nine different roles across five different departments.
Gettings started as project manager associate for Red Wing's Heritage brand, working up to her current role as vice president and chief services officer. Over the past five years, she spearheaded the launch of Red Wing's Women’s Heritage product line, reimagined the company’s Outdoor business as president of its Vasque brand and evolved the Heritage Product Creation function to align with the broader consumer marketplace and greater product creation go-to-market process.
"We're thrilled for Allison to take this next step as president of Red Wing Shoe Company," Urdahl said. "Not only does she have a successful history of achievement within the organization over her long tenure, but she is truly passionate about evolving our people and culture while we continue to advance our portfolio of brands to align with customer expectations."
"It has always been our family's goal to make a company that we are proud to pass on to the next generation," Gettings said. "I am excited and humbled to carry on that tradition with this new role, which will allow me to build on the foundation of those that have made incredible contributions before us and continue our legacy of innovation and excellence."
Gettings will begin transitioning from her current role as vice president and chief services officer effective immediately. Her new title will take effect July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.