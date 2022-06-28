Look for "Alive with Creativity Downtown” signs this summer indicating locations where artists and performers will be activating spaces inside and outside. Also look for signs inviting you to contribute to the creativity.
Downtown businesses have offered up space in their shops, cafes and offices so you can watch artists working in jewelry, painting, mixed media and more. Chat with the artists and learn about their processes. As a special treat, musicians will be performing outdoors downtown on Saturday, July 23.
There will also be an opportunity for individuals to join in the creativity. Contribute to a community photographic art installation by taking photos representing your vision of “Alive with Creativity Downtown."
Alive with Creativity Downtown is presented by Red Wing Arts and Downtown Main Street Red Wing as a creative way to activate downtown spaces with artists this summer.
July dates
Saturday, July 2
Heather Lawrenz of Lawrenz Jewelry will be at The Creative Hand: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. See how Lawrenz creates upcycled jewelry from decorative tins.
Trudi Schaefer of Windbeam Art will be at Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch Schaefer create found-object-sculptures; her "tin can circus pieces.
Peggy Simonson of Lakeview Studio will be at Synergy Insurance Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Experience Simonson's process for creating a painting.
Wendy Schweich, Gourd Artist, will be at Tootsie Too’s: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch Schweich demonstrate the process of turning a gourd into art.
Saturday, July 9, 16 & 30
Pam Dusbabek, photographer from Heart of Life Creative, will be at Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Let your creativity run free and be inspired to photograph interesting people and places around Red Wing by following specific photo prompts. Get live feedback on images and upload your favorites for consideration to be included in the final photography art project celebrating the story of Red Wing as told by you.
More artists for additional July Dates to be announced.
September dates
Friday, Sept. 2
Chad Elliot, singer-songwriter and artist will be at Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elliot will be engaging with community members as he paints a vision of Alive with Creativity Downtown with your input.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Chad Elliot, singer-songwriter and artist will be at Tootsie Too’s: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elliot will be leading a sing along for kids of all ages.
Chad Elliot, singer-songwriter and artist: 5p.m. to 7 p.m. Elliot will give a live musical performance accompanied by Red Wing’s “Alive with Creativity Downtown” painting created on Friday by Elliot. Location to be determined.
More pop-up creativity events will be happening throughout the summer so look for the “Alive with Creativity” signs downtown.
