At about 6:52 a.m. on Friday, July 29, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a plane crash on State Highway 35 and County Road E in Pierce County.
It was determined that Steven Hulse, 69 from Inver Grove Heights, was operating a homemade experimental “Sonax” aircraft when he lost engine power. Hulse attempted to make an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E when his airplane struck multiple road signs.
The aircraft skidded across Highway 35 and came to rest in the west ditch.
Hulse was transported from the scene by Allina Medical Service to Regions hospital in Saint Paul with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Prescott Fire Department, Allina Medical Services and the Federal Aviation Administration.
This accident is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
