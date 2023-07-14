Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...South central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until Noon CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will continue to move across Minnesota. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday afternoon with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. Smoke is likely to linger until Sunday afternoon along and south of the Minnesota River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.