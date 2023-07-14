Another air quality alert swooped through Minnesota this week.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for the entire state of Minnesota for Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, due to wildfire smoke.
The alert went into effective from 8 a.m. Friday, and will go through 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
“The affected area includes all of Minnesota as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake and Grand Portage,” a news release from the MPCA stated.
The air quality alert was in response to smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia that moved south across the state after a cold front on Friday.
“The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface,” the news release stated. “Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates.”
This alert stated that the fine particle levels were expected to reach the orange aur quality index category. This is a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“Air moves long distances and carries pollutants. During air quality alerts due to wildfires, the air is mixed with harmful smoke. Wildfire smoke spreads or lingers depending on the size of the fires, the wind, and the weather,” the release stated.
For a full description of each air quality category, visit airnow.gov.
The MPCA advices that sensitive groups should reduce outdoor physical activity and take more breaks.
Take precautions
For more information visit MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage.
