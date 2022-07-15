In 1995, Susan Langer went on a vacation to Africa.
What she saw there sparked the idea for an app that helps people increase their savings and donations to charities.
Langer met female micro-entrepreneurs in Africa who were living in abject poverty but somehow were still repaying their loans at a 99% repayment rate.
“At the time I was working for US Bank and back then this repayment rate was unheard of for someone in their situation,” Langer said. “So I wanted to know how they were doing this.”
Talking with the women, their explanations surprised her.
“They were all getting together to have one loan from the bank,” she said. “The loan was divided up amongst group members and then when it came time for the monthly payment to the bank, each member would all pay a small amount accumulating into the big payment.”
These women in a variety of businesses – restaurants, laundry, cleaning and weaving – had created a financial community to bring more money back to their families.
“It was incredible,” she said. “Their strength, resilience and resourcefulness was amazing. You know Africa is a very patriarchal society, so if a woman gets a divorce she is left with nothing. But by doing this shared loan and giving back to others they were able to create a foundation for themselves.”
The women also were a networking group to help each other.
“They share their pain, they share their enthusiasm, their joys, their successes,” Langer said. “You know all of those emotions that they are sitting with by themselves and now they can see it’s not just them.They have each other to grow from.”
When Langer returned to Red Wing, those conversations she had were swimming in her head. Could she create a banking system in America that would give users a sense of purpose that she had seen in Africa?
“I wasn’t sure what the app would look like, what it would do or really anything,” she said. “In the ‘90s there wasn’t really the technology to create what I was thinking about.”
In 2012, she heard about Acorns.
You probably have seen Acorns in action at grocery stores and other businesses that ask you to round up a purchase to the nearest dollar.
Acorns links a user’s credit card and debit accounts and then every transaction is put into a savings portfolio that is invested in the stock market for the users.
“Finally, the technology was available for me,” Langer said.
Langer researched how she wanted the app to run and invested her entire retirement fund into the creation of Spave. She later quit her job in startup solutions at General Mills to work on Spave full-time.
“Throughout my research I learned that people want to give back to their community and charities, they just don’t know how to put the money away to do it,” she said. “That’s what Spave does. We empower people to live the life they choose, save for the things they care about and help make the world a better place.”
Spave is an acronym – sharing purpose and value. It’s an app that allows users to tap into everyday purchases to save and donate to charities.
“In the app, you link all your banking accounts and then whenever you make a purchase using the linked debt or credit card, a defined percentage is deducted and automatically distributed to your selected savings and givings account.”
The app soft launched in 2016 using testers from Red Wing Credit Union and Red Wing Shoes with help from Red Wing Ignite.
“The whole local community helped build the success of our company, we couldn’t have done it without them,” Langer said.
In 2018, Spave launched in the Apple App store for nationwide access. Currently, it has 1,000 users with access to 1.5 million accredited charities.
“Last year, our users donated $25,000 to different charities,” Langer said. “Those charities then get 90% without paying any overhead or fees.”
The company started with two employees – Langer and her brother. There now are 10 Spave-only employees and 23 staff members total.
Spave was acquired in 2021 by Reseda Group, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.
Langer is still the CEO and owns 20% of the company.
Recently, Spave was awarded the Best of Show at Finovate Spring awards ceremony for its innovation and technology.
“We were so excited to win,” Langer said. “Finovate events are attended by leaders in both the fintech and banking industries, and are considered to be showcases of the best solutions and innovations both industries have to offer.”
Langer wants to return to Africa, taking her app back to the women she met years ago.
She plans to step away from her day-to-day responsibilities with the company.
“After the acquisition, I own the rights to bring the idea to other countries, and I would love to bring it to banks in Africa,” she said. “Women over there do a lot of financial transactions on their phones, so we could help them get the app. It would be full circle to bring the app to those who inspired it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.