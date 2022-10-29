A group of curious community members put on hard hats, protective glasses and ear plugs to take a look inside of the ADM facility.
The process ADM uses for making its products was showcased during a public tour for manufacturing month.
A group of about 20 people joined the tour to learn about the history of ADM, the products they produce and how it is all done.
The tour started with a presentation about ADM. Plant Manager Bill Simmons provided everyone with an overview and started with some history.
ADM started in 1902 as the Archer Daniels Linseed Company and the Red Wing plant also started in 1902. It was the Zumbro Linseed Oil Company and was bought by ADM in 1970.
“This plant was not started by ADM, but they did buy this in the ‘70s and have owned and operated it since,” Simmons said.
ADM is one of the only plants that can run so many different products through their facility, including: flaxseed, canola, sunflowers, camelina, brassica, dry milled corn and soybeans.
One of their main products that is processed is flaxseed or linseed oil, it makes up about half of their production value.
“We are the only flaxseed plant in the world for ADM. ADM started in the flaxseed and linseed oil processing business, and we are the last man standing,” Simmons said.
The two oils are essentially the same product, but vernacular around the product has changed depending on what it is being used for.
“There is no difference between linseed and flaxseed; it is the exact same thing. It all comes from the same plant, the name for linseed came around in the 1900s when there was a high demand of the oil for industrial purposes,” Simmons said.
When processing the product, it starts by coming to the facility as a seed by rail, trucks and barges.
“We send the seed through a screening step to get any sticks or stones out and then it goes through a drying and conditioning step where we heat the seed up and try to drive down the moisture,” Simmons said.
“Then it goes through an expelling step where we try to remove the oil that is in the seed and we remove about half of the oil in a screw press. That pressed seed then goes through a flaking roll and then it goes through a chemical extraction process,” he continued.
The process ensures the removal of as much oil as possible from the original seed.
Once the oil is extracted it then goes through a process before being ready for shipment as their products.
“We get our crude oil and it goes through a variety of purification steps. There is a degumming step, refining and bleaching and then dewaxed,” Simmons said.
The purification process differs depending on what the oil will be used for. If it is for a food brand that process is different from the oil that is used for industrial products.
ADM prides itself on excellence in all areas of business and production.
“Our priorities here, we’re really about excellence. Safety is our most important thing, safety of our employees, safety of our products and safety of our customers,” Simmons said.
“We manage that through having good quality control, good safety programs and good maintenance practices. If we fail on safety the rest of it doesn’t matter, so this is our top priority day to day and I'm happy to report we have a good safety record here,” he continued.
ADM prioritizes safety practices around the environment. Being situated right along the river makes it that much more important to make sure they are safely moving their product.
“Protecting the environment is also critical, having sustainable practices is important…we take it very seriously and we watch all of the things that we need to manage daily to make sure we are being good stewards of our environment,” Simmons said.
When making their product they ensure as much of the product is used so that there is little waste going into landfills.
“One of the neat things about our process is nothing is wasted, we receive in seed and then ship out our products and the only thing that hits the trash are the sticks and stones that come in with our seed,” Simmons said.
“Everything else is turned into something or put back into the product and reused, a very efficient process with very little impact on landfills or waste generation,” he continued.
Many of the participants in the tour were surprised by the process. Many said, “It is so interesting to see everything that goes into making the product.”
