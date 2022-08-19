Having a larger corporation in Red Wing such as Archer-Daniels-Midland – known as ADM – benefits the local economy and provides opportunities to the community.
ADM provides jobs to the local community, utilizes local businesses and cultivates relationships with other businesses and city entities.
“We utilize local shipping companies for inbound and outbound travel, which helps to create more jobs in the area,” ADM plant manager Bill Simmons said.
Using local contractors when possible and building relationships with other businesses helps bring more to the local economy and benefit the entire community.
“We help to support utilities that are also used by the rest of the city. If we look at electrical usage, property tax and wastewater we are a large generator for the city,” Simmons said.
Aside from providing opportunities for those within the Red Wing community, ADM brings in travelers and sparks tourist activity.
“People that work with ADM who travel to the Red Wing plant also drive some tourist activity and benefit the local economy,” he said. “Some people may travel into town for multiple days and visit the local restaurants and hotels.”
ADM does a lot of work with the city and continues to build relationships with multiple entities across the area. In the past the company has assisted the city with some of its projects.
“We lease some property from the city, and we were somewhat involved with the highway restoration and the bridge project since it is right at the front of our facility,” Simmons said. “Continuing to build those good relationships with the city is important to us.”
During the bridge restoration project ADM allowed access to their facility and helped in any way they could to ensure the project moved smoothly.
“We worked closely and effectively with the city and construction crews around service and access interruptions and provided them with access to our facility to better work on their projects,” Simmons said.
ADM makes donations to local organizations when possible. Along with building relationships with businesses and city entities, they want to build relationships with the local community and provide contributions.
“We have made some sizable donations to local organizations and individual charities. Recently we donated $10,000 to the Fire Department to buy some equipment. We have a strong culture of community support and giving,” Simmons said.
The workforce at ADM is consistently prioritized, and the company provides full-time positions and favorable benefits.
“There are a lot of benefits working for a larger company, at our facility we have a very stable labor need. We have benefits that start on day one that are quite economical, ADM provides very good benefits at a low price because of the size of the corporation,” Simmons said.
ADM likes to focus on training their employees well and preparing them for their next opportunity. They generally promote from within the company when possible.
“We focus on training our employees for that next opportunity,” he said.
The company likes to provide opportunities for travel and career development to their employees.
“There are advancement opportunities, especially for people who want to travel or are open to relocation at some point. ADM has facilities across the globe and the opportunities for those who are willing to travel or move are almost endless,” Simmons said.
ADM is continuously a stable and steady labor force because they are an essential business for people throughout the nation and internationally. Being a large part of the food production industry is an important piece to society’s needs.
“ADM is in the food production business, and everyone needs to eat so this makes us a very stable business. During COVID lockdowns we were up and running because we still needed to provide food and resources,” Simmons said.
For information about positions available at ADM visit ADM.com/careers or look for job openings on Indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.