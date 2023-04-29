Flooding has inundated the riverfront area of Red Wing this week.
The Red Wing ADM plant has a plan in place to mitigate water damage and continue its production during flooding.
They experience some flooding each year, but this year, with the highest crest since 2001, they were faced with a few more challenges.
Having an action plan helped them prepare for the flooding.
“The action level that we begin to respond to is 12 feet. Where our barge loading area is we aren’t able to safely load when water is above that,” Plant Manager Emily Harrison said.
“The water comes right up to that service road, and we can’t use that.”
When the water hits 12 feet, ADM begins to review its protocols and prepare.
“That is when we review our response plan and check the predictions a little more closely. Then we make decisions about what equipment we are going to remove and if we are going to sandbag certain areas,” Harrison said.
This year they are having some more significant effects because of the nature of this year’s flooding.
“So far this year, this is the highest the river has been since 2001. We are about a foot higher than we were in 2019,” Harrison said. “When you get to a certain height, at about 15 feet we are usually OK, but above that it begins to impact more areas.”
Near Levee Park, ADM has some equipment for shipping.
Right now they are facing some difficulties in getting some product out of the plant until the water begins to recede.
“Part of our park track building and our park track near Levee Park is underwater right now. We aren’t able to have service in that area which is restricting us from loading out some products this week,” Harrison said.
Because the plant is situated on the hillside, they are facing more flooding near the shipping side.
“When you look at the facility, we are on the hillside, and they go down toward the river. We have a few pieces of equipment and scales near the river area and some of those areas are getting water leaching from underneath,” Harrison said.
They have many protocols when preparing for the flooding and monitoring the water as it rises.
“There are certain areas we can pull out equipment and pull out motors. We sandbag around control room areas to protect that,” Harrison said.
They also try to remove some of the water from the flooded areas when it is possible.
“We have electricity turned off in the impacted areas, and we are monitoring the sub pumps to make sure we are getting good flow and keeping up with keeping water out of the lower area,” Harrison said.
Production is still moving forward since that area of the plant is not near the waterfront.
“We are in full operation on our production side,” Harrison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.