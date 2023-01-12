The Red Wing ADM plant is the only flaxseed producer throughout the entire corporation.
“Back in 1902, ADM was started, and it was started in the flaxseed processing business and that is really how the business got started,” plant manager Bill Simmons said.
Over time the demand for flaxseed products has declined, and ADM moved to other productions. Red Wing remains the last flaxseed producer for the company.
There has been a shift in growth opportunities for the product and now flaxseed oils are used largely in the food industry.
“Flaxseed has the highest concentration of Omega 3 fatty acids in a non-animal based product. There is a large interest for it in the health food market or the animal food market where we want to introduce these healthy fats,” Simmons said.
The product use has shifted over the years, flaxseed – also known as linseed – has been used in industrial products for many years and it still is today.
“I think that one of the cool things about agricultural products is that they have been around for thousands of years, but we are still finding new ways to utilize them in the world,” Simmons said.
The term flaxseed is used more for food products. When it is used in industrial products it is referred to as linseed oil.
For many years, linseed oils were found specifically in paints and wood finishers.
“Traditionally the product was used in the oil based paints and wood finishing products and it still is today. With the invention of water-based paints and vinyl flooring it is used as commonly in those products,” Simmons said.
Today the product is used in a variety of products such as IV bags, printing ink for newspapers, varnishes and wood treatment products and pharmaceutical products.
“Linseed oil is a fast drying oil which makes it ideal for any type of coating application or anything you want to dry in a relatively short amount of time,” Simmons said.
“There is still a lot of interest for linseed products in the coatings and dyes. It is also to make IV bags because of its structure it makes for a very flexible product,” Simmons said.
Flaxseed was largely a commodity product in the 1800s and early 1900s in the United States.
With the growth of soybean and corn and other commodity products the growth of flaxseed has diminished in the country.
Occasionally ADM purchases flaxseed from Europe but more commonly they still receive most of their flaxseed from North America.
“Today in the United States there is still flaxseed being grown in northwestern Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and in Canada, and we are normally buying North America flax,” Simmons said.
Although the demand for the product has shifted over time, ADM continues to find new ways to evolve the product alongside society's needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.