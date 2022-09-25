When driving into Red Wing on the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor or cruising down the Great River Road, people pass ADM’s facility that has been a constant in the community for decades.
ADM is celebrating 120 years in Red Wing this month. They recently declared Sept. 30 as ADM day to celebrate the accomplishments of the Red Wing plant.
“ADM’s Red Wing facility is very proud to be celebrating its 120th anniversary right along with ADM’s 120th anniversary,” Plant Manager Bill Simmons said.
ADM has been a part of Red Wing’s community and economy since 1902 when their operations first began.
The facility in Red Wing has supplied the area with an employment base, local business spending, community development efforts and more.
ADM employs just over 50 full-time employees and offers great benefits and opportunities for their employees. The contribution they make to a stable economy is helpful in the Red Wing city and the surrounding areas.
In 1902, the business began with processing flaxseed before later expanding their business into other areas.
“ADM’s business started by processing flaxseed in 1902, and Red Wing is the last plant in the world for ADM that still does this,” Simmons said.
“Flaxseed is our main commodity, but the facility also has the flexibility to process multiple other types of oilseed like canola, soybean, sunflower, camelina and brassica carinata to name a few,” he continued.
Today the Red Wing facility has started to branch into producing human food products. In 2022 the facility became certified for human food production and the production began quickly.
“The industrial linseed products are sold under the Linsheen label and the human food products under the Knwble Grwn label which is brand new and is a label consumers will start to see more and more of in the next year as it’s growing rapidly,” Simmons said.
Reaching a 120-year milestone for ADM’s Red Wing facility brings to light the contributions and consistency that the company has within the city.
“This facility has been a cornerstone in downtown Red Wing and we’re very proud to be a longstanding business in such a wonderful community. We value our strong community relationships and look forward to our next 120 years here,” Simmons said.
ADM’s Red Wing facility helps to bring food and products around the globe and is a vital part of the larger missions that the company puts forth.
“The Red Wing community plays a vital role in ADM’s global agricultural and food-ingredient production network, helping us fulfill our purpose of unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life,” Greg Webb, vice president of Government Relations for ADM said.
“So it’s an honor for us to receive this distinction from the city. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth,” he said.
