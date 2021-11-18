An Amtrak train that left from Seattle with a final destination of Chicago made an unscheduled stop in Red Wing on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
A call from Amtrak personnel on the train came into the Red Wing Emergency Communications Center at 2:04 p.m. The call stated that two abnormal packages were found on the train. The Red Wing police department responded at 2:09 p.m., assessed the situation, and then called in additional resources. The Red Wing fire department responded at 2:50 p.m.
Public safety crews secured the area, moved passengers to a safe location and removed the packages. Red Wing police and fire confirmed no threat to the community and no injuries reported during the incident.
The Red Wing Police Department released the scene to Amtrak officials at approximately 9:15 p.m.
The emergency crews that managed the incident along with the Red Wing police and fire departments include the Goodhue County sheriff's office, St. Paul bomb squad, Rochester fire department and hazardous materials regional response team, Canadian Pacific Rail and Amtrak authorities. Red Wing public works, Hiawatha Valley Transit and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company provided additional support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.