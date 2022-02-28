While Earth Week is still over a month away, Red Wing residents are preparing for the annual focus on the planet and sustainability.
“It’s an invitation to get your hands dirty,” David Anderson said.
Anderson has been president of Friends of the Bluffs for eight years. Now he is helping to organize community Earth Week events.
“We look at Earth Week 2022 as a time for a call to action for our residents, or businesses or organizations to partner with the city on the climate emergency that they just declared in January,” said Anderson, referencing the city of Red Wing’s January declaration that climate change is an emergency.
One of Anderson’s goals for Earth Week is showing people how they can take steps to combat climate change.
“We also know… individual behavior change is good. And if we get enough people to make some changes, that will have an effect, but it's going to take policy and system changes also. So we're really searching a variety of organizations, and encouraging local residents to advocate for policy change at their place of business, at their school, in their community, at the state level, at the federal level.”
Earth Week events
The city’s public works department is planning on inviting more people to adopt a drain in their communities.
Anderson hopes to host at least one Red Wing cleanup day.
Groups will talk about “rewilding yards,” the process of moving away from grass and back to local plants.
The Environmental Learning Center is going to host a scenic and wild film festival at Red Wing High School on Saturday, April 23. This has become a popular part of local Earth Week events.
The Sustainability Commission is organizing an electric vehicle show that will be at the high school before the film festival.
Friends of the Bluffs will be hosting a hike of the bluff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 23. Individuals can hike He Mni Can (Barn Bluff) anytime within that window. Local groups will have booths at the event.
Red Wing Arts is going to host its “treasures on the trail” activities. In this event, families can walk on local trails and search for public art.
Anderson reflected that ideally, every week is Earth Week but, “everybody is very busy. A week is a nice time to take a break, slow down, reconnect with nature, take a walk on one of the many trails.”
A website with more information about Earth Week and local events will be released in early April.
Anderson concluded his conversation with the Republican Eagle by saying, “we do need to make changes; they don't have to be big changes right now, but we do need to take action if we want to leave something to our kids and to our grandkids.”
