For over two decades, an annual summer tradition in Red Wing called ‘Night to Unite’ encourages neighbors to get outdoors and enjoy each other’s company.
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, members of the community from all neighborhoods pitch tents in their yards, set up tables in the streets and converse with one another over a cookout or potluck.
Night to Unite, also known as ‘National Night Out,’ is a statewide event aiming to build and foster relationships between each city’s residents, businesses and public safety departments.
Thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Minnesota host events each year. This year, 24 neighborhoods in Red Wing participated in a Night to Unite.
Coordinated by Community Service Officer Matison Schoeder from the Red Wing Police Department, this event is a great way for the community to familiarize themselves with elected city officials and members of the Red Wing Police and Fire Departments– in a different circumstance outside of their typical interactions with citizens in response to calls of emergency.
Schoeder and the RWPD also put together totes filled with various items ranging from t-shirts to chalk and bubbles, which are distributed to each of the participating neighborhoods.
Apart from a Night to Unite, the RWPD coordinates multiple annual community engagement activities, such as the Bike Rodeo in May and Halloween Safety in October.
“We recently created a community engagement policing committee within our department, so we’re really trying to be out in the community doing an event every month,” Schoeder said.
A Night to Unite is one of many ways the Police and Fire Departments in Red Wing are bridging the gap between elected officials and members of the community.
