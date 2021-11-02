The meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, was the third time that the proposed social media policy appeared before the board. So, there was not much discussion. However, Superintendent Karsten Anderson noted, “as we’ve discussed in past meetings, there’s been questions about the appropriateness of some comments made on our district social media accounts. Very few are inappropriate, but there are some and so, we thought that we should develop a policy to determine when we can and should remove those posts.”
Anderson clarified after hearing questions in the community that the district will not edit any posts that are inappropriate; those comments will be deleted.
Anne Robertson is the communications manager for the district. She told the board on Monday, “As the year goes on, this will be just one component of the social media posting policy. There's things that you may want to consider down the road that would be added on to this… but otherwise, I think this is all set to go based on the feedback I've gotten from all of you.”
The proposed policy passed 5-0. Members Nicky Buck and Holly Tauer were not in attendance.
Social media policy
The policy states, “protecting students, staff and community members is a priority. Comments and/or posts that do not follow our guidelines or that violate any ISD 256 policy will be removed.”
Prohibited comments and posts include:
Cyberbullying, harassment or personal attacks.
Comments that demean an individual or group, including comments that are discriminatory or offensive on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, familial status, status with regard to public assistance, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Comments that are abusive, profane, obscene or promote violence.
Comments that contain false information or are off-topic.
Comments that incite, threaten or make ad hominem attacks on students, employees, guests or other individuals.
Comments of a personal or private nature, including complaints or concerns about specific students or employees. Such concerns should be directed to the appropriate school officials.
Messages selling products or promoting commercial or other ventures.
Messages promoting non-school events.
Messages campaigning or advocating for political offices or ballot initiatives.
Anderson told the board before its vote, “The district's official social media platforms are extensions of our classrooms. So we want to ensure that the platforms and pages and accounts tied to schools contain information appropriate for their age group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.