The Sheldon Theater of Performing Arts hosted their 2023-2024 Season Announcement Party last Thursday, June 1.
Free bags of popcorn and cans of pop were given to the attendees, per the Sheldon’s annual tradition.
The red velvet seats of the Sheldon were filled with audience members snacking and chatting as they waited for the announcements to begin.
A spotlight turned on and followed Executive and Artistic Director Jeff Larson as he emerged from backstage, gripping a microphone and approaching the audience.
As the applause from his entrance quieted, Larson thanked everyone in the audience for their attendance and expressed his appreciation for the Friends of the Sheldon.
Larson engaged the audience with witty humor and introduced the video trailer of upcoming shows and events in the 2023-2024 season.
“Some of [these events] will surprise me as well because I booked them a year ago, and I just don’t remember what they were,” Larson said. “But I’m showing you the reasons for booking them.”
The Sheldon Theater’s Director of Production, Russell Johnson, projected the 9-minute trailer onto the large on-stage screen, which previewed nearly all 46 shows in under 20 seconds each.
This new season for the Sheldon is jam-packed with just under 50 events ranging from music performances, films, theater and dancing, to comedy shows, escape rooms, dinosaurs and a pet circus.
When the video finished playing, Larson returned to the stage and opened the floor for questions.
A young boy in the audience requested the microphone, keen on discovering if the dinosaurs he saw on the screen were real.
Larson took a moment to come up with the best way to answer the question before replying that the dinosaurs are, in fact, really big.
“Come and meet them in real life,” Larson said to the boy. “You can come up on stage and meet the dinosaurs, and some of them will come out to the lobby. So nothing to be afraid of, but you do get to get right up close and interact with them.”
“Dinosaur World Live” will make an appearance at the Sheldon Theater February 7 and 8.
In the meantime, the Phoenix Theater’s production of “Sister Act” debuts July 21 and runs through July 30. “The Show Must Go On: A Backstage Escape Room” begins August 10 and runs until September 2.
“The Sheldon is always dark in the summer because we never want to compete with the cabin, or the lake or the river, so it’s really hard to get people inside the theater,” Larson said. “But we wanted to try something else because we get bored here in the summer too.”
This summer, the Sheldon will open its doors to the public for more performances, hopefully replacing the previous darkness and boredom with stage lights and laughter.
