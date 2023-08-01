This past month the Anderson Center welcomed artists from across the world to their artist residency program.
While they spend a few weeks at the Anderson Center, they have the opportunity to work on their personal projects and learn from others in the residency program.
Olivia Fantini
Olivia Fantini is a fiction writer and used her time at the Anderson Center to work more on a current project.
What she enjoyed most about being a part of the residency program is that she was able to unplug from the outside world.
“I think being able to be unplugged, not fully but being able to be further from the outside world is nice,” she said.
Fantini was able to focus more on what she was working on without distractions.
“I came in with a fourth draft of a novel and planned to focus on that, but I just had a hard time getting into it so I pivoted toward non-fiction and it has been helpful for me to work on what feels right,” she said.
Fantini has been a writer for many years, she started seriously writing while in college, and was always something she turned to.
“Writing is an art that you can do yourself, you can find community and I did that for a long time and then decided I wanted to focus more of my time on it,” she said.
Fantini is originally from Massachusetts, she studied at the University of Minnesota. Her favorite things about Red Wing during her time here have been the beauty and Hanisch Bakery.
She enjoyed her community engagement time with women in the community.
“I spoke with them about their experiences with motherhood, which is a big theme in my novel and I had lovely conversations with those who shared with me,” she said.
Eva-Maria Schitter
Eva-Maria Schitter is from Salzburg, Austria is a photographer, she has been working on various projects during her time at the Anderson Center.
Her favorite part of the residency has been meeting the people. “In the social context of this program I have enjoyed meeting the people,” she said. “The inter-disciplinary conversations we are having help to see the different perspectives we all have.”
She has enjoyed the freedom to work when and where she wants during her time at the Andeson Center.
“The possibility to just focus on just my art is great, when you are home there are a lot of distractions,” she said.
Schitter has worked on different photo series while in the residency program.
“One is framed as a search and I take pictures with evidence marks that can be found on a crime scene, I’m on number 11 and I’m looking forward to where the search leads me,” she said. “The second one deals with a specific industry from Red Wing,” she continued.
During her community engagement, she spoke with residents at the Downtown Plaza about her work.
“I talked about my work and talked about their experiences with art and photography. They asked about my work and it was a very special experience,” she said.
Her favorite part of Red Wing has been going to Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe and Fair Trade Books.
Elgin Cleckley
Elgin Cleckley is a multi-modal artist creating architecture, visual art, installations and exhibitions.
“It is a really comfortable place to create and you feel very taken care of. The architecture of the house is inspirational and when you are in the house you realize it was a nucleus of interdisciplinary thought,” he said.
He has been able to connect with himself and other residents and that has inspired his work.
Cleckley is working on a project that he first started in 1994.
“I started to interpret the idea of a quilt and I thought of it as a space to hold memories,” he said.
He took advantage of the studio space offered to the residents at the Anderson Center.
“The studio space is perfect and allows me to focus in and talk with others in this space,” he said.
Cleckley enjoyed hearing and learning about the other artist's perspectives and sharing their work with each other.
“It is amazing too that we do have one thing in common, we are all telling a story from our perspective,” he said.
Cleckley is a professor at the University of Virginia and he took his time at the Anderson Center to further his long-term project that he will take back to students.
Aby Wolf
Aby Wolf has grown up in proximity to the Mississippi River and has enjoyed being situated near the river during this residency program.
“I really have been appreciating the many spaces here on the Anderson Center at Tower View campus,” she said. “There are five of us here total and the cohort has been amazing. Everyone has been so open and generous.”
Wolf is a musician and has been working on various projects during her time at the Anderson Center.
“I’ve made a couple of beats and I’ve done some generating of sketch material,” she said.
Having time to focus specifically on her work has been an eye-opening experience.
“How do we get this stuff done in our regular lives when we have our jobs and families? I’m grateful to have the time and space here to do that,” Wolf said. “I feel really grateful and lucky.”
Her favorite thing about Red Wing has been being close to the Mississippi River. “I grew up south of her a few hours also on the Mississippi and I love in Minneapolis and the river makes me feel like I am spiritually at home,” she said.
Zeina Hashem Beck
Zeina Hashem Beck is a poet and non-fiction writer and has been working on her memoir during her time at the Anderson Center.
“I have been diving into the memoir I am working on and diving into some difficult subject that I have been avoiding, and this was a good space to do that,” she said. “It’s funny because yes you dive into these things but you have nothing else distracting you, but getting into that has been the best part.”
Aside from the memoir she also wrote poetry and she has been taking time to read and write.
“I think I wanted to write a chapter a week and I’m realizing that is unrealistic and I’m giving myself time to work on this difficult chapter,” she said.
This is Beck’s first residency. She lived in Lebanon and the UAE and recently moved to California about a year ago.
She has enjoyed the beauty in Red Wing during her time at the Anderson Center.
Beck has been writing ever since she can remember. “I loved it from the very first moment that I started memorizing poems for homework,” she said. “I realized that words can create magic.”
