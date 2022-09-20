The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip.
As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
In the dining room, the china and glassware sparkles. In the staterooms, the new linens are crisp.
The Viking Mississippi made its maiden voyage down the river earlier this month. It is now on its second trip.
After stopping in Red Wing for fueling, the ship made its way to St. Paul before heading back down the river with another shipload of passengers.
Classic Scandinavian designs that are commonly seen on Viking cruise ships are present on this ship designed specifically for the Mississippi River.
The founder of Viking Cruises Torstein Hagen is Scandinavian and that is where some of the inspiration for the designs comes from.
The ambience of Viking cruise ships are usually clean, minimalistic and airy and that really shows through on the Viking Mississippi.
The ship incorporates nods to Mississippi River heritage and history throughout the designs.
Bridging the culture of the company with the culture of the region, this river cruise ship draws in travelers and immerses them in the cultures of cities along the river from St. Paul to New Orleans.
“For this ship specifically they wanted to give it more of a Mississippi influence,” Kaitlyn Hannah said as she gave a tour of the ship.
Some of the Mississippi influence can be seen in the artwork and architecture and can even be seen in the food served on board.
Simple touches like a map of the lower Mississippi behind the bar in the Explorer’s lounge and a chapter out of Huckleberry Finn along the wall in a stairwell from top to bottom bring travelers into the cultural aspect of the trip.
“There is no wasted space on a Viking ship, they make sure there is artwork throughout the stairwells and under them,” Hannah said.
Design elements that are more subtle odes to the Mississippi include canoe shaped light fixtures in the dining room and a topographic map from the 1940s that predicted the erosion along the river.
“The canoes are a new addition, they are a nod to indigenous people in the early days of traveling the Mississippi River,” Hannah said.
Aside from the intentional designs that keep guests intrigued through the trip, the ship prides itself on a great experience.
In The Living Room there are comfortable seating areas where guests can spend their extra time. There are guest lectures, live music and a fully stocked library that can help enhance the experience.
In the center of the Living Room there is a turntable with a variety of music choices that guests are encouraged to use.
“New with this ship is the music listening area which has a turntable and a full collection of records,” Hannah said.
By partnering with cities along the river, like Red Wing, they establish relationships on local levels and bring their guests into the lives of people who live along the river.
The ship can host up to 386 guests in the 193 outside staterooms.
“Purpose-built for the Mississippi, the five-deck ship’s cutting-edge design, expansive windows and comfortable amenities will make it the largest and most modern ship in the region,” Viking representatives said in a news release.
Trips on the Viking Mississippi range from eight to 15 days, stopping at various cities along the river that each offer unique tours and excursions.
There are two main dining venues on board throughout the five decks on the ship. There is a section of the menu that rotates as the ship pulls into new ports.
“The menu rotates to feature regional cuisine. In Iowa we had sweet Iowa corn and each rotation is unique to the city or region we are stopped at,” Hannah said.
Making way to the back of the ship there is a sun terrace on the top deck with an infinity plunge pool that gives an expansive view as the ship makes its way down the river.
Additional photos and videos as well as an interactive map of the Viking Mississippi are available online. There are no scheduled trips for the remainder of 2022, but trips for the 2023 season are currently available for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.