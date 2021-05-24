LAKE CITY -- Dorothy Holland, a senior at Lincoln High School, has always looked on the “sunny side of the street” and leaned into her passion for music when her father died in March 2020. As Holland looks forward to attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study marketing, she speaks positively about her high school career and her accomplishments.
Holland grew up in Lake City, with mother Amy, father Paul, brother Victor, and a huge extended family nearby.
“A lot of my childhood was spent playing with one of my cousins or at my grandma's house in Weaver, Minnesota,” Holland said. “I would spend the spring splashing in a puddle or helping my grandma with her garden. In the summers I was swimming with my brother in the lake, fishing or watching parades. I spent the fall eating sweet corn or baking, and in the winters I was drinking hot cocoa or sledding outside of my grandma’s house. Wherever I was, I was most likely dirty and I was always singing.”
As a child, Holland was surrounded by music because her dad was the Lincoln High School band director.
“I would go to concerts, marching band rehearsals, singing church hymns or Christmas carols and I would listen to my dad play the piano or sit in on his rock band rehearsals,” Holland said. “It was inevitable that I would develop a strong passion for music, just like the rest of my family. And once I started playing the flute and piano in elementary school, the inevitable passion took off.”
In high school, Holland was involved in concert band, jazz band, marching band, women’s choir, tennis, cross-country skiing, the National Honor Society, Key Club, Teen Leadership Program, Lake City Education Foundation and she worked at the elementary school child care center.
“Dorothy is a genuinely kind, caring, goal-oriented individual,” Carey Kopp, vocal music director for Lincoln High School, said. “I have had the pleasure of having her in the choir classroom every year since grade 7. She always gives her best effort, whether it be a daily class rehearsal or a solo performance on stage in front of a packed auditorium. She is musically talented, both vocally and on various instruments.”
In March 2020, Holland’s father died from stomach cancer. After that, Holland found it hard to continue to see the “sunny side of the street,” as the song by Dorothy Fields and Jimmy McHugh goes.
“I turned to music to help me through the difficult times and it became my biggest passion,” Holland said. “Music helped me heal the wounds that I thought I would have to live with forever and I wish to hold that special connection with music for the rest of my life.”
“When he passed away last year, Dorothy was in my AP U.S. history class and she insisted that she wanted to be treated just like every other student and still have the same expectations for assignments/homework, tests/quizzes, etc.,” Ross Fuchs, social studies teacher, said. “She didn't want me to lighten the workload or lower the expectations for her. Any student that has a mindset like that, after any traumatic event, deserves every bit of recognition there is to offer. Dorothy is as hardworking and determined as they come.”
Holland plans on continuing her passion for music in college while she plays in the Pride of Minnesota Marching Band at the U of M.
“I will definitely miss the music scene at Lincoln High the most,” Holland said. “I spent most of my time in the choir or band room with my directors and friends making some sort of music. The band room was always the place I felt at home and always welcomed. The memories I have through band and choir will be cherished forever.”
Holland will also miss the family she created at Lincoln High because she has the “best friends anyone could ask for and a family of peers and faculty that make me feel comfortable and welcomed at all times.”
High school graduation is just around the corner for Holland, but she is excited to become a Gopher next fall and looks forward to what her future holds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.