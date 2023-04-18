It’s going to be a special afternoon in Red Wing on Sunday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m. because that is when two of the Twin Cities top a cappella choral groups will join together on the same stage. Chock full of highly experienced and decorated singers from Minnesota and Wisconsin, these men and women will present a wide variety of music that spans the decades from gospel to swing.
In their first joint effort, the groups have also invited Ovation, a mixed a cappella group from Red Wing High School to be a part of the event.
“We’re excited to join our good friends Mixed Company Singers in this project. They, like our group, have extensive experience in a cappella performance and many of our members have performed as part of a number of successful quartets and choruses throughout the years,” stated Scott Perau, director of both The Journeymen Chorus and Ovation.
“I’ve known the men and women in both of these groups and it is a pleasure to stand in front and create some beautiful music with them,” responded Scott Kvigne, director of Mixed Company Singers. “Our organizations were both formed because our singers wanted to perform music that tested them as artists regardless of the genre.”
The event at Red Wing High School’s Hovda Hall, will be the first time these groups have worked together. At the event’s conclusion, all three groups will take the stage and perform a six-part arrangement of Sting’s “Fields of Gold,” a touching ballad he wrote about a year after he married his wife and moved into a 16th Century English manor. It has become one of the most popular songs he’s ever written. Sting is famous as the former frontman for the rock band Police.
“This is the first of what is hoped to be an ongoing series of collaborations that our groups are working on. We’re very excited to bring our unique styles of a cappella harmony to audiences across Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Kvigne said.
Tickets are $20 each and can be found at EventBrite, keyword “the journeymen.”
In his 14th year of vocal music education and the eighth year at Red Wing High School, Scott Perau directs four curricular choirs in grades 8-12, Ovation, and the vocal music and pit band for the annual high school musical.
Outside the classroom he directs the Red Wing Community Mens’ Chorus, the First Presbyterian Church of Red Wing’s Adult Choir and sings bass in the award-winning barbershop quartet Chord Smash.
In his 35th season of choral directing and his third season directing the Mixed Company Singers, Scott Kvigne also directs City of Lakes Chorus, was a former associate director of the Great Northern Union Chorus and is frequently asked to provide coaching to choruses and quartets across the United States.
