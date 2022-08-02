5RiversOnline’s first year went well with a high enrollment rate, according to principal Kim Cory and Executive Director of Goodhue County Education District Cherie Johnson.
“At the end of the year, we had 388 students when we were anticipating 100,” Cory said at a school board workshop Aug.1. “50% were from Red Wing.”
5RiversOnline is a free K-12 virtual school option focused on developing learners who are independent and critical thinkers.
It was created in 2020 by the Goodhue County Education District and is open to any resident from its member districts: Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Red Wing and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
5RiversOnline first opened for the 2021-2022 school year.
For funding, the Goodhue County Education District reports to the Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System and any aid acquired flows to the student’s resident district, according to Johnson.
Then 5RiversOnline bills a share of the expenses to each participating district based on enrollment.
According to Johnson, resident districts generate referendum revenue, local optional revenue, and other funding that 5RiversOnline can ask to use.
There are two schools within the program: 5RiversOnline Elementary and 5RiversOnline Secondary.
Relationships between learners and staff members are developed through regular virtual interaction and interdisciplinary learning.
In addition to educating students, these interactions help learners stay connected to their own communities by being able to participate in their resident district’s activities, athletics, prom and graduation.
Learners are able to attend 5RiversOnline as full-time students or with a hybrid schedule of online courses and in-person courses in their resident district.
Of the 388 students enrolled last year, 61 were in grades K-6 and 327 were in 7-12. Eight high school students graduated from the program.
Throughout the year, more high school students enrolled to be able to have a better balance between work and education.
“We had some students take just a few classes with us and then take the rest with their high school,” Cory said.
This gave students the opportunity to have career-starting jobs that they would have otherwise had to turn down.
K-6 students joined at a rapid pace due to parents wanting a different learning environment during COVID-19 and other personal reasons; however, most stayed because they liked it.
“A lot of last year was giving students a different way to learn during COVID,” Cory said. “Now we are transitioning from that to a [regular online school.] By the end of [last year] we had little to no students choosing [us] because of COVID.”
Going into next year, the school has a group of full-time teachers instead of using teachers from its member districts to educate a class or two.
Cory said she is excited to have a full-time group to build stronger relationships. She thanked all the teachers who worked in 2021-2022.
“I could not have done [last year] without my staff,” she said.
For the 2022-2023, Cory and Johnson said the enrollment rate is looking healthy and close to the previous numbers. They plan to release the rate at a later date.
