Kim Cory, 5RiversOnline principal, shared how the 2021-2022 year is progressing with Red Wing School Board members Dec. 6.

“It’s been good, really good,” Cory said.

The following topics were discussed.

Enrollment statistics

As of Nov. 29, there are 196 full-time and 59 part-time students with 255 total.

54.5% of those students are from Red Wing, 16.1% from Cannon Falls, 7.8% from Kenyon-Wanawingo, 3.9% from Goodhue, 8.6% from Zumbrota, 5.9% from Lake City and 3.1% open.

Grade breakdown

51 participants in grades K-6:

  • Gr. K - 3

  • Gr. 1 - 7

  • Gr. 2 - 5

  • Gr. 3 - 10

  • Gr. 4 - 11

  • Gr. 5 - 9

  • Gr. 6 - 6

204 participants in grades 7-12:

  • Gr. 7 - 18

  • Gr. 8 - 21

  • Gr. 9 - 31

  • Gr. 10 - 35

  • Gr. 11 - 51

  • Gr. 12 - 48

Funding

The Goodhue County Education District reports to the Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System and any aid acquired flows to the student’s resident district.

Goodhue County Education District

Goodhue County Education District launched 5RiversOnline in 2021. 

Goodhue County bills a share of expenses to each participating district based on enrollment.

According to Cory, resident districts also generate referendum revenue, local optional revenue, and other aids that use adjusted pupil unit as the base measure.

Works in progress

Cory explained 5Rivers’ next steps and said that administration actively works on each item found below.

  • Inﬁnite Campus scheduling/uploading information

  • Records reviews

  • Credit reviews

  • Schedule reviews

  • Procedures/flowcharts/policy proposals

  • Parent portal

  • Curriculum needs/delivery/checkout system

  • AP courses

  • Website updates

  • Budgeting

  • Newsletter/online communication

  • E-signatures/online paperwork

  • MARSS coordination

  • Technology coordination with Edgenuity and Inﬁnite Campus

  • Coordination with non-Proﬁts and RoI’s

  • Future expansion planning

  • Special Education

    • IEP meetings

    • Due process paperwork

    • Coordination of services

