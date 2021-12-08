Kim Cory, 5RiversOnline principal, shared how the 2021-2022 year is progressing with Red Wing School Board members Dec. 6.
“It’s been good, really good,” Cory said.
The following topics were discussed.
Enrollment statistics
As of Nov. 29, there are 196 full-time and 59 part-time students with 255 total.
54.5% of those students are from Red Wing, 16.1% from Cannon Falls, 7.8% from Kenyon-Wanawingo, 3.9% from Goodhue, 8.6% from Zumbrota, 5.9% from Lake City and 3.1% open.
Grade breakdown
51 participants in grades K-6:
Gr. K - 3
Gr. 1 - 7
Gr. 2 - 5
Gr. 3 - 10
Gr. 4 - 11
Gr. 5 - 9
Gr. 6 - 6
204 participants in grades 7-12:
Gr. 7 - 18
Gr. 8 - 21
Gr. 9 - 31
Gr. 10 - 35
Gr. 11 - 51
Gr. 12 - 48
Funding
The Goodhue County Education District reports to the Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System and any aid acquired flows to the student’s resident district.
Goodhue County bills a share of expenses to each participating district based on enrollment.
According to Cory, resident districts also generate referendum revenue, local optional revenue, and other aids that use adjusted pupil unit as the base measure.
Works in progress
Cory explained 5Rivers’ next steps and said that administration actively works on each item found below.
Inﬁnite Campus scheduling/uploading information
Records reviews
Credit reviews
Schedule reviews
Procedures/flowcharts/policy proposals
Parent portal
Curriculum needs/delivery/checkout system
AP courses
Website updates
Budgeting
Newsletter/online communication
E-signatures/online paperwork
MARSS coordination
Technology coordination with Edgenuity and Inﬁnite Campus
Coordination with non-Proﬁts and RoI’s
Future expansion planning
Special Education
IEP meetings
Due process paperwork
Coordination of services
