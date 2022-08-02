During the summers in Red Wing, it is common to see Public Works workers around town taking care of the parks and the flower baskets that line the streets downtown.
Seasonal summer employees help keep the city clean and welcoming. Each year public works hires around 40 employees to upkeep the many parks.
“Each year the number varies, but we typically hire around 40 seasonal employees each summer. This year I counted around 50 workers total, but consistently it is roughly 40,” Public Works Director Shawn Blaney said.
The workers do more than just take care of the flowers downtown, the seasonal workers work in a number of different departments during the summer months.
“There is a wide range of work performed by our seasonal staff, the most noticeable being the flowers downtown,” Blaney said.
“What people don’t always see is painting fire hydrants and working on the sewer cleaning truck and the camera crew for the sewers, patching streets and just a lot of different things,” he continued.
The work includes fleet maintenance, utility division, streets division, buildings and grounds, the marina and solid waste.
Many of the seasonal employees are college students, this is their job when they come home for the summers. Some of them come back each year to work for the city.
“The seasonal workers are integral to our operation. Many of them are going to college and when they come back it is a whole new environment. Usually we get the college students for three or four summers,” said Blaney.
“Some of the workers are retirees as well, and they are looking for a summer job but about three quarters of the seasonal workers are college students. They do need to be 18 and out of high school to apply for the summer jobs,” he continued.
In each of the departments the employees work on different tasks. In the utility department seasonal workers paint fire hydrants, work on the sewer cleaning truck and assist with sewer camera work.
The buildings and grounds division of seasonal workers takes care of the downtown flowers, mowing and weed whipping at the cemeteries and maintenance at all the parks.
In the marina division, the workers assist with dock maintenance. In the streets division, they remove and replace pavement and concrete along with patching streets and painting crosswalks.
The seasonal workers hired each summer help keep Red Wing running in the summer across the many departments. Without the seasonal workers, Public works would be spread thin to get everything done each summer.
“As you can imagine this many bodies can perform a lot of tasks that would not be possible with our full time staff alone,” Blaney said.
“Along with the amount of work that these folks get done, they bring a breath of fresh air to our department. Many are in college and their energy and perspective is always something we look forward to while preparing for the season,” he continued.
