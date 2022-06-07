A 5-year-old boy is showing improvement at Mayo Clinic pediatric intensive care in Rochester after being submerged in the Mississippi River after the boat he, his brothers and their father were fishing in stalled and was struck by a barge, capsizing the boat.
“Vincent’s brain scans are normal,” his mother wrote on the Caring Bridge website Monday afternoon. “He has no brain injury. This is the best news we could have asked for.”
Vincent was in a pleasure boat that was capsized by a barge just before 6 p.m. Friday. The collision knocked 45-year-old Jeremy Koenig and his four children into the Mississippi River near Red Wing, according to a Goodhue County sheriff’s report.
The boat had stalled and then was struck by the barge, capsizing the boat. Vincent was stuck underneath the boat and not discovered until the boat was towed to shore.
Nearby boaters helped to pull the dad and three children from the river, according to the sheriff. Vincent remained missing. The boat was towed to the nearby Red Wing Marina gas dock where Vincent was found under the capsized and sinking boat, lifted to the dock and CPR was started.
Koenig and the three other children – Jack, 11; Felix, 8; and Hazel, 3 – were treated at the scene and released.
According to the post by their mother, Rachel, Vincent was taken to Mayo Clinic Red Wing where his heartbeat was restored and he was intubated. Vincent was then airlifted to Rochester.
According to the sheriff’s report, authorities responded at approximately 5:48 p.m. on Friday, after the Goodhue County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boat accident between a barge and boat with several people in the water near Ole Miss Marina in Red Wing.
Koenig and the four children were all wearing lifejackets, the report said.
The sheriff’s report stated no alcohol was involved, and the boat was having mechanical problems and unable to move out of the barge’s path.
“Thank goodness he was wearing shoes with orange bottoms,” Rachel wrote about Vincent. “Jeremy spotted his shoes and was able to find him. It is unknown how long Vincent was submerged underwater.”
Bystanders began CPR until paramedics arrived.
“We will be forever grateful to the EMS, first responders, medical nurses, doctors, PA’s, deputies for their excellent works,” Rachel said. “We love this little boy so very much and cannot imagine life without his smile and laughter.”
