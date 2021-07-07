A number to know
2. The Power of Produce program kicks off for the season July 9 at the Pine Island Farmers Market. Kids ages 4-12 can register to receive a $2 token to purchase fresh produce or fruit. Children can receive a token each week.
Quote to know
“Nuclear energy is key to our company’s emission reduction plans, and this half-century milestone shows why we value our nuclear professionals so greatly.” -- Chris Clark, Xcel Energy-Minnesota president, talking about the Monticello plant’s 50-year milestone.
Good to know
The Red Wing Collectors Society will unveil its commemorative at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at the welcome session being held in the Colvill Courtyard. Look for the event tent in Colvill Park.
Need to know
Gas prices after the Fourth of July weekend are averaging $2.98 a gallon in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
That compares to $2.10 a year ago and $3.56 a decade ago in Minnesota.
In Wisconsin, those average prices were $2.15 in 2020 and $3.64 in 2011.
The current national average is $3.12, according to GasBuddy.
Nice to know
Every year at the Minnesota State Fair, volunteers work three-hour shifts to staff the International Wolf Center booth from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The center is seeking a few new volunteers, who must attend a training session on Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26.
Anyone who volunteers for a three-hour shift gets a free admission ticket to use on the day of their shift (a $16 value). Anyone who works two shifts or more earns a free International Wolf Center T-shirt.
All volunteers are required to wear the T-shirt, which is $10.
