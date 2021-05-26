1. A number to know: Evers get nothing from special session
116. Wisconsin Republicans gaveled in and out of the special session Tuesday called under Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Over No. 116. Within seconds and without debate or vote, the governor’s plan fdied to expand BadgerCare and use $1 billion in COVID-19 relief savings under the American Rescue Plan Act into more than 50 projects and economic development initiatives in every corner of Wisconsin.
“This special session was about finding common ground and getting bipartisan support for our efforts. Clearly, it’s disappointing,” Evers said.
Quotes to know: Two views of Recall City Hall
He said, she said, in response to Red Wing City Council not scheduling recall elections.
“The city acted without any legal precedent or authority, and in direct conflict with the plain language of the charter,” Gregory J. Joseph, attorney for Recall City Hall group
“Elected officials, under the Minnesota Constitution, can only be removed from office for malfeasance or nonfeasance … and the Minnesota Supreme Court has held that even charter cities have to meet that constitutional standard,” Amy Mace, city attorney
Good to know: Wolves lead to fewer deer/vehicle crashs
The presence of wolves saves Wisconsin residents an estimated $10.9 million every year because there are fewer deer-vehicle-collisions in counties that have wolves. That’s according to a study published this week that included University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers. The presence of wolves reduces such collisions by 24%.
Based on the national average loss of $9,960 per collision, the presence of wolves leads to more than a $375,000 reduction in losses per county per year. This reduction yields “an economic benefit that is 63 times greater than the costs of verified wolf predation on livestock,” according to researchers.
The authors note that the 63:1 ratio comes from comparing the estimated annual savings in Wisconsin of $10.9 million compared to the average annual payments from the state for wolf depredation of $174,000.
Need to know: Low water
The Army Corps of Engineers has received multiple complaints about channel conditions near Mississippi River Mile 784, between Friedrich and Presbyterian Point, and several channel markers have been reported out of place.
Local residents continue to send Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance pictures and videos of barges temporarily stuck in this area. Recreational boaters should also use caution.
The navigation channel in this area is 100 feet narrower than its authorized width and in need of dredging, but there are no placement sites available for the material. Between 1970 and 2000, the Army Corps of Engineers dredged a total of 45,000 cubic yards from this area. Since then, the amount of material needing to be dredged has nearly doubled (an estimated 86,000 cubic yards by 2020).
The Coast Guards’ buoy tender planned to reset the channel markers by May 10, but only made it to Pool 7 before turning back due to mechanical issues. Watch your depth finders!
Nice to know: A fresh coat
Cannon Falls and Zumbrota will look a little brighter and fresher.
The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has awarded the Cannon Arts Board 15 gallons of paint to create a downtown mural and the Goodhue County Fair Board will receive 79 gallons to paint a historic exhibit building.
In all, SMIF awarded 554 gallons -- $22,160 worth -- from local hardware stores to 16 communities across its 20-county region through the Paint the Town Grant Program.
