A number to know
2. That’s the number of state team titles the Red Wing trap team won. First came the 6A state championship. Then came the big one: Minnesota Clay Target Shooting.
Quote to know
"I was oblivious. I thought a stroke could never happen to me.” Red Wing High School teacher Nicky Larson, talking about having a stroke at age 30 in the hallway.
Good to know
Rob Tate, a fifth-generation family farmer from Cannon Falls, testified the U.S. House Agriculture General Farm Commodities & Risk Management Subcommittee on June 23 about the importance of the farm safety net for producers dealing with extreme market volatility.
In addition to farming, working as a crop insurance agent and advising agricultural producers in his community as a crop revenue consultant, Tate serves on the board of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and on various civic boards in his community.
“It is not only my job but also my pleasure to bring the voices of folks from our communities to important policy conversations in Washington,” said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who asked Tate to testify.
Need to know
Hiawathaland Transit returns route services to Red Wing on Monday, June 28.
Routes will operate Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dial-A-Ride will operate Monday-Friday 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As required by the FTA, all passengers are required to wear a face covering/mask while on the bus. Hiawathaland Transit also asks those experiencing symptoms or those exposed to someone who is ill to please stay home.
Service in Northfield will begin on July 12 and in Faribault on Aug. 2.
Nice to know
Xcel Energy on Friday filed with the state of Minnesota that the company intends to drop plans for a 800 MW fossil gas plant in Becker. Xcel had included the Sherco combined cycle gas plant in its resource plan filed in June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.