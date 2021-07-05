Offices observe Fourth of July today
Remember, government agencies and related businesses are closed Monday, July 5, because Independence Day fell on a Sunday. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver first-class mail. Post offices will be closed.
Government offices in Goodhue and Pierce counties are closed. City of Red Wing buildings, including the library, are closed. Public Works crews will collect refuse and recycling one day late all week.
The License Center and Workforce Center also are closed. Hiawathaland Transit will not be on the road.
Red Wing Community Education & Recreation is closed, but people may register for classes and camps online throughout the holiday.
Pottery week is here
A scaled back Red Wing Collectors Society Convention runs July 8-10 and, while public events are fewer this year after being non-existent last summer, there will be plenty of pottery enthusiasts scattered throughout the community.
Look for independent collector sales, especially located around the Pottery Museum of Red Wing and the West End.
One of the biggest pottery sales for 2021 is 5 p.m. today, July 5, at New Day Auction, 1149 Fourth St. S., Cannon Falls, where Chuck and Eva Drometer will hold part one of a living estate sale. They also ran
The two are charter members of the Red Wing Collectors Society, having been among the first 100 people to join in 1977. The July 5 auction highlights their Red Wing and Stoneware collection and July 29 will be the remainder of their estate including local area historical pieces.
Development happening
Red Wing Port Authority, the city’s economic development arm, will discuss the preliminary 2022 levy and budgets when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Both revenue and expenses are estimated at under $1.23 million.
The West End development project also is on the agenda. This is both a virtual and in-person meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Concert in the Park
The Moonlight Serenaders will play from the ensemble’s extensive 1920s repertoire in a free 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, in Red Wing’s Central Park.
Fun in the park
Ellsworth’s Summer Fun Series welcomes High & Rising this week. People are welcome to listen from 5-7 p.m. June 10 in East End Park.
