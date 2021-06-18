A number to know
$77,000. The estimated costs of two change orders for Red Wing’s Old West Main Street pedestrian bridge are more than $73,600 for better footings and $3,300 for epoxy paint. During the design phase of the project, a test indicated that good foundation soils were four to five feet below the surface. However, once a building was removed for the construction to begin, it was discovered that the good foundation materials were actually down an extra nine to 10 feet.
Quote to know
“The goal of the Deaf Artist Residency is to create artistic and organizational networks that support the development of the Deaf arts as a distinct cultural area within the larger context of American culture” -- Adam Wiltgen, Anderson Center at Tower View development director and residency program coordinator.
Good to know
Knobelsdorff Electric, Engineering and Energy has committed $500,000 over the next 10 years to build “Operation Trades Awareness.” The goal is to encourage students to explore STEM careers that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree.
Nice to know
Grayson Johnson, 7, is an honorary Red Wing police officer. The 7-year-old, who began treatments in December 2020 for liver cancer, was sworn in this month.
See the city of Red Wing’s YouTube video.
Need to know
Invasive carp in Mississippi River was the focus of a collaborative forum featuring state agencies, researchers, and non-governmental organizations. Peter Sorensen — professor of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at the University of Minnesota and founder of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center — presented his latest research that suggests a feasible and integrated solution exists to address bighead and silver carp in Minnesota.
As outlined in Sorensen’s latest academic paper, modifying spillway gates at locks and dams is an easy and inexpensive way to impede invasive carp passage upstream. When the spillways gates are operated at a level that creates water velocities exceeding 5 meters per second, few fish can pass through them. The problem is that when spillway gates are completely lifted during periods of high water, the velocity of water passing underneath them drops and we get a condition known as “open river” that is vulnerable to carp migration.
To address this problem, Sorensen suggests focusing on adjacent Lock and Dam pairs that are less likely to completely lift the spillway gates and adding complementary tools like deterrent systems in locks and carp harvesting in pools. Modeling suggests that the integrated approach he outlines would reduce the upstream movement of invasive carp by 98-99%.
Luckily for Lake Pepin, researchers suggest that Lock and Dam 4, just downstream of Lake Pepin, and Lock and Dam 5, just upstream of Winona, should be prioritized because they rarely create “open river” conditions (only 3.9% and 1.7% of the time respectively), the pool between them is small, the spillway hydraulics are well understood, and invasive carp have not started breeding above them yet.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local sediment management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter:www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/newsletter
