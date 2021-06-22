Juneteenth has appeared frequently in the news over the past few weeks. Here is some of the history behind the holiday.
History of Juneteenth
The National Museum of African American History and Culture explains, “even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas.”
While June 19 is often pointed to as the day of freedom, not all enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865. In Kentucky and Delaware, states that had not seceded, slavery did not end until Dec. 18, 1865, the date that the 13th Amendment was ratified.
Juneteenth celebrations
The Congressional Research Service wrote, “Texans celebrated Juneteenth beginning in 1866 with community-centric events, such as parades, cookouts, prayer gatherings, historical and cultural readings and musical performances. Over time, communities have developed their own traditions. Some communities purchased land for Juneteenth celebrations, such as Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas. As families emigrated from Texas to other parts of the United States, they carried Juneteenth celebrations with them.”
Juneteenth as a holiday
While 2021 will be the first time in U.S. history that Juneteenth will be celebrated as a national holiday, many states have observed the holiday for years. The Congressional Research Service stated that Juneteenth officially became a state holiday in Texas in 1980. Since then, 48 states and the District of Columbia have recognized Juneteenth as either a holiday or observance. Minnesota officially recognized Juneteenth in 1996 and Wisconsin recognized the holiday in 2009.
Lincoln to the 13th Amendment
The Library of Congress has a detailed timeline that shows the numerous steps taken and events that occurred between the election of Abraham Lincoln to the ratification of the 13th Amendment. Below are some of the key moments:
Nov. 6, 1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president of the United States for his first term.
April 15, 1861: Lincoln issues a call for troops after the Union-held Fort Sumter in Charleston was fired on by Confederate troops, which initiated the Civil War.
Aug. 6, 1861: Congress passes the First Confiscation Act, which invalidated the claims of slave owners to escaped slaves who had been used on behalf of the Confederacy.
March 6, 1862: Lincoln submitted to Congress a joint resolution proposing a federally compensation emancipation plan. Congress passed the resolution in April, but state legislatures in the affected states fail to respond.
March 13, 1862: Congress passes an article of war prohibiting the army from returning escaped enslaved people to their captors.
April 16, 1862: Congress abolishes slavery in the District of Columbia with a compensated emancipation program.
Jan. 1, 1863: Lincoln signs the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all enslaved people not residing in Union-controlled areas of the Confederacy.
April 8, 1864: The U.S. passes a joint resolution that postponed the constitutional amendment abolishing slavery.
April 9, 1865: Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrenders to General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, Va., effectively ending the Civil War.
April 14, 1865: Lincoln is shot at Ford’s Theatre by John Wilkes Booth.
June 19, 1865: The end of both the Civil War and slavery is announced in Galveston.
Dec. 18, 1865: Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.
The text
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,
Section 1. Short Title.
This Act may be cited as the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.”
SEC. 2. Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal public holiday.
Section 6103(a) of title 5, United States Code, is amended by inserting after the item relating to Memorial Day the following:
“Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19.''
