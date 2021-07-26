The eviction moratorium that was put in place to help renters during the pandemic is ending. Starting Sunday, Aug. 1, the moratorium will no longer be in place.
While the moratorium’s final day will be Saturday, July 31, for the entire country, individual states have created plans to aid residents in the coming months.
For renters and homeowners in Minnesota and Wisconsin, here is what to know moving forward.
1. Minnesota timeline
In June, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill that will slowly bring the eviction moratorium to an end. This “off ramp” from the moratorium includes numerous phases:
June 30: Leases could be terminated if renters materially violate lease agreements. This does not include nonpayment of rent. Individuals could also be evicted if they qualify for rental assistance but do not apply.
July 14: Renters could be evicted for materially violating lease agreements. This does not include nonpayment of rent.
Aug. 13: A renter’s lease could be terminated if rent has not been paid and they are not eligible for COVID-19 rental assistance
Sept. 12: Renters could be evicted if they have not paid rent and are not eligible for COVID-19 rental assistance.
Oct. 12: All lease termination and eviction protections are lifted except for eligible renters with pending COVID-19 rental assistance applications.
June 1, 2022: All lease terminations and eviction protections are lifted.
2. Resources and things to know for Minnesotans
There is still aid available for renters and homeowners and rights that individuals should know.
Until Oct. 13 property owners must give renters a 15-day notice before they file an eviction for nonpayment.
Individuals may be eligible for rental assistance. To learn more, visit: RentHelpMn.org or call 211.
Visit LawHelpMN.org for additional information and legal resources.
3. End of the moratorium in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection explains: “Effective Sept. 4, 2020, through July 31, 2021, there is a federal moratorium on residential evictions due to failure to pay rent because of the impacts COVID-19 for tenants that meet certain criteria. You can view a copy of the order: Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19.”
Unlike Minnesota, Wisconsin has not put an “off ramp” or similar program in place. However, the state does have resources and programs available to aid renters as the moratorium comes to an end.
4. Resources for Wisconsinites
The West Community Action Program serves communities in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. The organization’s mission is to “take action against poverty by developing the social and economic assets of low-income families and their communities and by working to create a more just and sustainable society.”
Services include energy assistance, homeless intervention, housing choice vouchers, food access and more.
Wisconsin emergency rental assistance is also available through the organization.
Qualifications to be eligible for the assistance program:
Applicants must have income loss or financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants must be unable to pay their rent, are behind on rent or have an eviction notice.
Applicants must be an adult Wisconsin resident with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month of or prior to the application date.
To contact West Community Action Program, call 715-265-4271 or email westcap@wcap.org.
5. Resources for homeowners
Much of the conversation about housing during the pandemic has centered around renters. However, there are resources available for homeowners. Places to look for aid or information include:
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its help for homeowners.
The Family Housing Fund in Minnesota.
Legal Action of Wisconsin.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “homeowners help.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture for rural housing and utilities services.
