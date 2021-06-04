A number to know
30,000. Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Good Jobs Now campaign -- launched in March has contacted more than 30,000 unemployed Minnesotans to connect them with employers hiring now.
"The pandemic's impact on the labor market is unprecedented, from the initial avalanche of layoffs to the current situation where employers are seeking to hire very quickly while workers may not be able to immediately find employment that fits their family's needs and their skill sets," DEED Commissioner Steve Grovesaid. "The fact is that we've never seen such employment whiplash in the marketplace."
Quote to know
“The hardest thing is when you know someone needs something and it’s not within our realm to provide it,” Sara Kern, HOPE Coalition’s new director, explaining what drives the agency to do more for residents of Goodhue, Pierce and Wabasha counties.
Good to know
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency rule temporarily prohibiting the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within the state, with the exception of deer being transported to slaughter. The rule runs through Saturday, July 31, providing researchers time to examine and respond to connections between this farm and other potentially exposed farms throughout the state.
Need to know
With extreme fire risk conditions across northern Minnesota today, the National Weather Service has expanded a Red Flag Warning to include the following counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, St. Louis, Wadena and Wilkin.
The Red Flag Warning remains in effect today for Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.
A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.
Nice to know
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance is part of the Mississippi River Network, which proudly presents River Days of Action June 10-20, 2021.
You are invited to join Mississippi River Network member organizations as we host in-person and virtual events, advocacy opportunities, and other fun activities from the Headwaters in Minnesota down through Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. Together let’s celebrate and take action for the people, land, water, and wildlife of our nation’s most iconic waterway, the Mississippi River.
Find events, including a virtual town hall with Congresswoman Betty McCollum on June 10 , here: 1mississippi.org/river-days-of-action-june-2021/
Welcome to the discussion.
