A number to know
77-88. Traveler confidence is soaring, according to a new AAA Travel survey, fielded in late June. According to the data, 80% Wisconsinites and 77% Minnesotans polled feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago.
Need to know
Minnesota has entered the drought warning phase. With 72% of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 18% in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and others are taking additional steps to conserve water and provide assistance.
Portions of Pierce and St. Croix counties also are facing drought issues.
The warning phase occurs when a significant portion of the state passes thresholds for severe drought conditions at major watersheds. In addition, the DNR said this week that the warning phase will affect public water suppliers using the Mississippi River soon when stream flows in the Twin Cities metropolitan area drop below designated levels.
“We expect this threshold to be tripped in the coming days,” the DNR said in a news release.
More than 75% of Minnesotans rely on groundwater for their water supply, the DNR noted. Minnesotans are encouraged to identify ways to reduce water use now and going forward; conserving water today saves water for the future.
Quote to know
“We all warned that this was the worst possible place for a pipeline,” said Dawn Goodwin, White Earth tribal member, reacting Tuesday, July 20, to Enbridge workers containing a spill of drilling fluid downstream of the Mississippi headwaters near Minnesota's Itasca State Park.
Good to know
Minnesota State College Southeast has been awarded $50,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust. The grant will help the college meet basic needs and provide wraparound support to low-income students. “This grant will help them attain their educational goals and find stable employment in high-demand jobs that pay sustainable living wages,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast.
“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, access to basic needs such as housing, food, and transportation is more challenging than ever for many of our students,” said Josiah Litant, MSC Southeast vice president of student affairs and dean of students. “This grant will allow us to augment our level of support for students and will be critical to helping them on their pathway towards graduation. We are deeply appreciative to the Otto Bremer Trust for being a partner with us in this work.”
Nice to know
The Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative is being proposed as a new federal program to coordinate conservation and restoration along the entire stretch of the river. MRRRI is modeled from the success of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative or GLRI and endorsed by organizations and leaders throughout the basin.
As Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos says:
“The Mississippi River and Lake Pepin are at the core of the 'GOOD' in Goodhue County, Minnesota. River transportation and commerce were the foundation of our prosperity, but the natural magnificence of the river valley is what has sustained us. Along with agriculture, industry, and history; recreation is the fourth pillar in our county seal. Clean water that is swimmable, fishable, and drinkable is absolutely vital for maintaining our river and its tributaries. I salute and encourage Congresswoman Betty McCollum’s grand conservation plan for ‘America’s Greatest River’ with the understanding that all natural things can be ruined by neglect. It is no secret that clean and accessible water will play a major role in a sustainable and prosperous future. The time to address that future is now!”
