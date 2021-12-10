It’s that time of year again; when scraping car windows becomes the morning song and the plea for dry roads is the communal prayer. While we can’t control the weather and road conditions, drivers can take steps to keep themselves and others safe on the road.
1. Data
People who have spent even one winter in the Midwest don’t need facts and figures to inform them that winter driving can be less than pleasant at times. But, here are a few pieces of data to back up common knowledge about winter driving in Minnesota and Wisconsin:
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 24% of the annual weather-related vehicle accidents occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement. Meanwhile, 15% of weather-related accidents happen during snowfall or sleet.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 17% of all vehicle crashes in the country occur during winter conditions
The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety reports that from 2015–2019, officers reported snowy or icy road conditions in more than 78,335 crashes. These accidents resulted in 180 deaths and 19,644 injuries.
2. Preparing your vehicle
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a list of tips to ensure that a vehicle is ready for a winter road. These include:
Take vehicles in for regular tune-ups and necessary maintenance.
In winter months regularly check vehicles’ battery, wipers and coolant, as these systems are often affected by cold temperatures.
When clearing snow and ice from a vehicle, don’t forget to clean sensors, headlights, tail lights and backup cameras.
The National Safety Council advises drivers to keep gas tanks at least half full to prevent a gas line freeze. The council suggests using wiper fluid that is rated for -30 degrees.
3. Tips to avoid accidents
AAA has compiled a list of actions to follow that help prevent accidents during winter months:
Don’t use cruise control in wintery conditions (this applies whenever roads are wet, icy or snowy).
Steer in the direction of a skid. This means that when your wheels regain traction, you won’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane.
Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
Increase your following distance to 8 to 10 seconds. (This can be measured by choosing a marker on the side of the road. Once the car in front of you is at that marker, start counting the seconds until you pass the marker.)
If possible, don't stop when going uphill.
4. Emergency kit
Sometimes the smartest, safest drivers will get into an accident. For your safety, or for those you find stranded on the side of the road, here are items the National Safety Council suggests everyone include in an emergency kit:
A properly inflated spare tire, wheel wrench and tripod jack to change a tire when needed.
Jumper cables
Tool kit and/or a multipurpose utility tool.
Flashlight (and extra batteries).
Reflective triangles and brightly colored cloth to make your vehicle more visible.
A compass.
A first aid kit. This should include gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, a blanket, non-latex gloves, scissors, hydrocortisone, a thermometer, tweezers and an instant cold compress.
Nonperishable, high-energy foods, such as unsalted nuts, dried fruits and hard candy.
Drinking water.
A reflective vest in case you need to walk to get help.
A car charger for your cell phone.
Fire extinguisher.
Duct tape.
Rain poncho.
Additional items for cold weather include a snow brush, shovel, windshield washer fluid, warm clothing, cat litter for traction and blankets.
Keep in mind that it is important to check emergency kits regularly to ensure that all needed supplies are included and there are no expired items.
5. Safety in case of becoming stranded
Like the emergency kit, the hope is that safety tips for being stranded will never be needed. But, like the saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Allstate compiled an helpful guide:
Call for help.
Remain in your car. You have a better chance of being found and can stay warmer.
Make your car as visible as possible.
Keep warm. This can be accomplished with light exercises in the car, huddling with another passenger for warmth, wearing layers (even floor mats or paper maps can be used) and running the engine for about 10 minutes once every hour. Don’t run the car for longer and ensure that exhaust pipes are clear to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Drink fluids. Drinking water is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when feeling cold. However, the American Red Cross explains that dehydration makes individuals more susceptible to health hazards.
