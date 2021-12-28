It may just be me, but it seems that at this time of year I begin to get bombarded with invitations to join gyms “without a joining fee,” receive advertisements for dieting programs and hear about the new and improved ways to save money.
A new year is approaching; what else is to be expected?
While the onslaught of resolution-related material might be overwhelming, it can be helpful to make a resolution (or a few). Here are a few things to know about making, keeping and getting back on track with resolutions in 2022.
What are the most common New Year’s resolutions?
According to YouGov, about 27% of Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution. Statista did a survey to find the most common 2021 resolutions. The survey found the top 10 resolutions to be:
Do more exercise/improve my fitness: 50% of respondents
Lose weight: 48% of respondents
Save more money: 44% of respondents
Improve my diet: 39% of respondents
Pursue a career of ambition: 21% of respondents
Spend more time with my family: 18% of respondents
Take up a new hobby: 14% of respondents
Spend less time on social media: 13% of respondents
Give up smoking: 10% of respondents
Decorate/renovate part of my home: 10% of respondents
Is making a resolution a good idea?
According to Psychology Today, making a resolution is a good first-step toward making a change. A University of Scranton study concluded: “people who made resolutions were 10 times more likely to make a positive change after six months compared to people who wanted to change but did not make a New Year’s resolution.”
So making resolutions and setting goals are good. However, it is important not to try and change everything at once. It can be hard to accomplish one resolution. Making and trying to fulfill 15 is self-sabotage.
How do I choose a resolution?
The American Psychological Association suggests starting small. “Make resolutions that you think you can keep. If, for example, your aim is to exercise more frequently, schedule three or four days a week at the gym instead of seven. If you would like to eat healthier, try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy, like fruit or yogurt, instead of seeing your diet as a form of punishment,” says the association.
The APA’s website quotes psychologist Lynn Bufka, who advises, “Setting small, attainable goals throughout the year, instead of a singular, overwhelming goal on January 1 can help you reach whatever it is you strive for. Remember, it is not the extent of the change that matters, but rather the act of recognizing that lifestyle change is important and working toward it, one step at a time.”
What are the best ways to keep a resolution?
Once a small, attainable resolution is made, there are many ways to work toward achieving that goal. Below are a few common steps:
Many people find that talking about a goal helps see the goal to fruition. Having an "accountability buddy," someone who knows about a goal and asks about its progress, can help keep a goal alive. It can also be helpful to find people with the same resolution and work together. For example, setting a time to go to the gym with a friend every week.
There are numerous apps that are meant to help keep people on track to achieve a resolution. Those with iPhones have a health app that comes with the device. This app tracks steps taken and the number of staircases climbed each day. There are also apps that allow the user to track food consumption, apps that have workout videos and routines and apps that track how well the user is sleeping. The app store is filled with apps meant to help people achieve a goal. Some cost money or require a subscription, but many are free.
What happens if I don’t keep my resolutions?
When pursuing a goal it is important to realize that there will be setbacks. One bad week where old habits run rampant does not mean that a resolution is useless. Most people have moments where they do something that completely contradicts their goal. It is OK.
Some people even suggest building "cheat days" into a schedule when trying to achieve a goal. This means having one day a week where TV can be watched for more than one hour, carbs can be consumed or the morning workout session can be skipped.
And remember, you don’t have to wait until Jan. 1 rolls around again to rededicate yourself to a resolution. April 23, June 17, Dec. 2 and every other day of the year is a great day to recommit or create a resolution.
