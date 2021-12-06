By the time the calendar flips to December, thoughts of gardening have been replaced with Christmas lists and holiday songs. While it may seem like the yard and garden are something to ignore until spring, there is still time to get a head start on next year and enjoy the garden in the remaining weeks of 2021.
1. Plant for next spring
Bulbs are a great way to ensure early blooms. For many, tulips are a sign of spring as they often begin to grow while the snow melts. Bulbs can usually be planted in early December because the ground is likely not yet frozen. If it is too cold for outdoor planting, Country Living suggests using pots to get the bulb started. Just make sure to read instructions for depth and care on the packaging. Keep in mind that most bulbs will need to stay in a cold location.
According to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, amaryllis bulbs are also a good option for autumn gardening. The arboretum states, “Many garden centers and florists will have amaryllis bulbs for sale and often they are already planted in a pot and all you need to do is add water. Amaryllis are long lived plants that can be grown as blooming house plants during the winter and as foliage plant outdoors during the summer with an eight-week rest period in your basement during the fall.”
2. Cleanup after a year of growing
Common thought used to be that perennials should be cut back after the growing season to prepare them for the next spring and make the garden look tidy during the winter. However, experts advise that many plants should be left alone, even after their flowers look dead.
The Pennsylvania State Extension program explains that there are numerous benefits of leaving perennials alone. Benefits include providing food for birds, helping beneficial insects during the winter, protecting other perennials and giving interest to winter gardens.
Pruning is important, however, in the case of disease or pest problems. For in-depth information about fall pruning, visit Penn State’s Extension program website.
3. Get ready for the cold
It’s Minnesota and Wisconsin … we know the cold is coming soon. The University of Minnesota has a list of suggestions to prepare vegetable gardens for the winter:
Remove or bury debris: “Many pathogens can overwinter in plant residues, so it’s a good idea to either chop and bury debris or to remove vegetables from the garden. This is especially true for plants that experienced significant disease pressure this year such as lilacs or tomatoes.”
Get a soil test: According to the university, gardeners should test their soil at least once every three years.
Add mulch or plant a cover crop: soil shouldn’t be left uncovered. Planting a cover crop like rye and covering a garden with mulch ensure that the garden’s soil receives important nutrients throughout the winter. This also helps prevent erosion, which displaces topsoil.
4. Care for tools
Numerous tools and pieces of equipment are used throughout the year to create a successful garden. Now is the perfect time to care for those items so they are ready for the spring.
One of the most important things to do is drain hoses before freezing weather arrives. If water is left in the hose it can burst, resulting in the need for a new hose and potential water damage.
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum suggests using this time to “Change the oil, sharpen blades, clean air filters and replace spark plugs on all of your gas powered equipment.” It’s also a good idea to ensure that tools are cleaned to prevent rust.
Don’t forget garden ornaments, bird feeders and potted/hanging plants. Early December is a good time to remove dead plants from pots and baskets and get them ready for future arrangements. Some garden ornaments should be safely stored if they are delicate.
The arboretum suggests cleaning bird feeders before setting them out for the winter. It’s also a good idea to add squirrel guards, as the birds won’t be the only critters looking for food.
5. Enjoy the garden
Winter doesn’t mean that the garden has to be abandoned for the next few months. Watch the garden to see insects, birds and small animals take shelter and find food. It also can be decorated for the season with arrangements of evergreens in baskets and pots.
