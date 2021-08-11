If you have walked into a big box store or shopped online in the past couple of weeks, you know that it is already time for back-to-school shopping. (Don’t worry, kids, you still have a month of summer left.)
To avoid the all-too familiar stress of running to buy pencils, new shoes and lunch boxes that don’t smell like three-month-old soup, here’s a list of things to keep in mind as you begin the annual ritual of getting back to learning.
1. For the room
Talk to teachers and they will tell you that it is not uncommon for them to buy items for their classroom and students. There are a few items that almost every teacher will need:
Pencils
Tissues
Notebooks
Colored pencils
Hand sanitizer
Disinfectant wipes
Dry erase markers
Every teacher and school is different, so it is a good idea to touch base with a teacher or check the classroom wish list before stocking up on supplies.
2. Things you might not think about
There are supplies that everyone remembers when shopping for school: notebooks, writing tools, etc. But there are items that are frequently forgotten or not found on school lists that can be helpful:
Period kits: Not every person will have access to needed monthly supplies. It is a good idea to buy or make a kit that can be stored in lockers or backpacks to help students in a pinch.
Name labels: For those in pre-k and younger, it is not uncommon to change an outfit during the school day. Make things easier for the very busy daycare and preschool teachers and label everything. Personalized stickers and stamps make the labeling process easy.
Reusable water bottles: They are better for the environment than single-use bottles and you remember to drink water when carrying it around with you all day.
Headphones/earbuds: It is not uncommon for older students to have quiet work time where they are allowed to listen to music while working. For many students, this helps them concentrate and get things done.
Portable phone charger: With school, sports, clubs, theater, jobs and more, students tend to have long days. Make sure their phones stay charged with portable chargers.
Bluelight glasses: As screens are required for most students, bluelight glasses can be helpful to prevent headaches or eye strain. Dates to know
3. Dates to note for Red Wing families
- Sept. 7: First day of school for grades 1 through 12
Sept. 7&8: First day of school for Kindergarten
Sept. 9: First day of school for pre-K
Oct. 21&22: No school for students and staff
Nov. 24: Early release
Nov. 25&26: No school
Dec. 23 to Jan. 2: No School
Jan. 17: No school, students
Jan. 24: No school, students
Feb. 21: No school, students
March 25: No school, students
March 28 to April 1: No school, students and staff
April 14: No school, students
April 15: No school, students and staff
May 27: Last day of preschool
May 30: No school, students and staff
June 2: End of school year
June 3: Graduation
4. Costs
One of the unfortunate trends for back-to-school shopping is the cost. The National Retail Federation has reported that school spending in the U.S. will likely reach record amounts in 2021; maybe $3 million more than the $33.9 billion spent last year.
Spending for college seems to increase every year and 2021 is no different. This year the number is projected to be $71 billion, up from $67.7 billion in 2020.
One of the most staggering facts is that the National Retail Federation states that the average family pays $848.90 on school items per child every year.
5. Ways to save
There are ways to save. Common suggestions include:
Make a shopping list and stick to it.
Use coupons and look for sales. September tends to come with large clearance sales.
Go through last year’s supplies and see what can be reused.
Host a clothing swap.
Shop second hand (this is both more affordable and better for the environment than purchasing new).
