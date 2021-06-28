Foreigner kicks off outdoor concerts at Treasure Island
At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2, internationally known band Foreigner will be performing at Treasure Island. In March 2020, Foreigner was scheduled to perform at Treasure Island. Due to the pandemic, that concert was the first of many events postponed and canceled in Welch. Now, the band is coming to issue-in a new season of concerts and events.
Tickets are $27 to $89. For more information about the concert and to purchase tickets, visit ticasino.com.
Concert in the Park
Salsa del Soul is a nine-piece orchestra that plays various styles of dance music from Spanish-speaking communities in the Caribbean. The Twin Cities-based group will be in Red Wing 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Central Park bandshell. A freewill donation will be collected.
Fun in Ellsworth
Ellsworth’s Summer Fun Series is back after a week off. Thursday, July 1, will feature music, family activities by Ellsworth High School students, Fiesta Mesicana and Tri Boba Tea food trucks, cheese curds and more. The event will run 5-7 p.m. in Ellsworth’s East End Park.
Hastings storytime in the park
The city of Hastings and the Pleasant Hill Library are partnering to bring the community regular storytimes in the park. From 6-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park, big book stories about farms will be read. Along with the stories the event will include games and songs. The free event is recommended for ages 10 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit hastingsmn.gov.
