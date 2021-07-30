A number to know
2. Maybe there’s something edible in all the compost and brush? A pair of sandhill cranes visited the Red Wing Waste Campus on Friday morning. You can identify them by their red foreheads, white cheeks, and long, dark, pointed bills.
Quote to know
“From day one when I started as President of the UW System, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff during a global pandemic has been our top priority and responsibility. Given my experience as a former United States Health and Human Services Secretary, I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Just as we have this past year, the UW System will continue to use its authority to take nimble and reasonable steps that enable us to keep our campuses open for the education students need, parents expect, and Wisconsin deserves.” -- University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, reacting to the Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to prohibit mask requirements and more.
Good to know
The historic average flow (or discharge) of the Mississippi River on July 28 at Red Wing is 35,800 cubic feet per second. This year, the discharge rate was only 9,800 cubic feet per second on that day, which was up from 8,000 cubic feet per second only a few days earlier. With low water levels, the river can experience “flat pool” conditions, which occurs when the upper and lower ends of the pool become relatively even.
Need to know
Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union, backs the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest pandemic recommendations.
The MDH this week recommended that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear masks regardless of vaccination status for the 2021-2022 school year. The recommendation was issued this week to help school boards and administrators make decisions prior to the start of the academic year.
“In-person learning is critical, not only when it comes to academics, but also for our students’ social-emotional well-being and mental health,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. “As we head back to school this fall, we must implement measures to protect the health and safety of all of our students, staff and families.”
Nice to know
Gov. Tim Walz officially proclaimed July 27 as "County Staff Appreciation Day" in recognition of all the hard work and dedication shown by Minnesota county employees during the pandemic. This recognition is a testament to all that employees have done to continue serving residents in the midst of a public health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.