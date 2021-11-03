Need to know
On Sunday, Nov. 7, Daylight Saving Time ends, meaning we all “fall back” an hour.
Good to know
The city of Red Wing is working on an updated racial equity plan and it wants community input. Comments can be submitted to Michelle Leise at michelle.leise@ci.red-wing.mn.us by Tuesday, Nov. 16. The 2022 draft can be found on the city’s website.
Date to know
Nov. 4 -- This year the holiday Diwali is on Thursday, Nov. 4. National Geographic says of the holiday, “Diwali is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (diya or deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects us from spiritual darkness.” The holiday is observed by many religions, including Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism.
Number to know
158.84 -- the number of acres the Minnesota DNR purchased in 2020 and proposed to add to Frontenac State Park. An open house will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 30301 Territorial Road, Lake City, for anyone interested in learning more about the plan amendment and the resource management. Comments on the planned amendment can be sent to: jade.templin@dnr.state.mn.us.
Quote to know
“Many factors may be contributing to the age-related differences that we observed with locally implemented Tobacco 21 policies in Minnesota, including compliance challenges with proof-of-age identification checks, increased mobility and social connections of older adolescents in their daily lives,”-- April Wilhelm, MD, family medicine physician with the University of Minnesota Medical School talking about a university study that found Tobacco 21 policies lessen the use of tobacco products in adolescents.
