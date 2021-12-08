Need to know
According to Lynette Nyman, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, the American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels. Nyman said in a press release, “We’re at a point where some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.”
Individuals can donate blood in upcoming drives. Local blood drives include:
Dec. 17: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Red Wing Public Library.
Dec. 29: 12 – 6 p.m. at First Covenant Church.
Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at New River Assembly of God.
For more information about donating and local blood drives, visit www.redcross.org/give-blood.
Good to know
Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 8, as County, City, Tribal, and State Health and Human Services Day. Goodhue County Health and Human Services Board Chair, Commissioner Brad Anderson said in a press release, “Health and Human Services Worker Day is a wonderful statewide day for all of us to say thank you to all health and human services workers for their incredible work every day especially the last 20 months with COVID-19 pandemic,”
Nice to know
The Wisconsin DNR announced on Tuesday, Dec. 7, that it will work with partners to increase efforts to protect the at-risk Connecticut warbler in northwest Wisconsin. According to the DNR, “The Connecticut warbler is listed as a ‘species of greatest conservation need’ in Wisconsin and a Partners in Flight Watch List ‘species of continental concern.’ In the last half-century, Connecticut warblers have declined nearly 80% in Wisconsin and 60% range-wide.”
Number to know
28% – The percentage of U.S. adults who say people convicted of crimes spend too much time in prison, according to a Pew Research report published on Monday, Dec. 6. Meanwhile, “32% say they spend too little time and 37% say they spend about the right amount of time,” according to a Pew Research Center survey of 10,221 adults conducted in July 2021.
Quote to know
“Breaking: Minnesota projects a $7.7 billion general fund surplus. Strong growth in income, consumer spending and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenues in FY21. Higher tax receipts are expected to continue with the improvement of the economic outlook.” – a Minnesota Department of Management & Budget tweet from Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.