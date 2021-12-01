Quote to know
“For Minnesota’s farmers, this bill will help get crops to market and eliminate barriers to transporting key products, like fertilizer and seed. We’ve all heard about crowded ports and rail cars backed up for miles -- how can we expect agricultural producers to do the critical work of feeding America without reliable transit?” -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, writing about how the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill will benefit Minnesotans.
Number to know
17.25%--That’s the increase in the price of a Thanksgiving meal from 2020 to 2021, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s annual Marketbasket survey. The average Thanksgiving meal this year is projected to cost $71.49.
According to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach Cassie Sonnentag, “increased costs from processing to transportation have led to increased food prices, particularly in protein products.”
Number to know
6.2%-- The annual rate of inflation in the United States as of October. According to the Pew Research Center, this is the highest inflation rate in more than three decades, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.
Good to know
The Red Wing Solid Waste Campus will be accepting Christmas lights and old extension cords at no charge during the holiday season. Starting on Friday, Dec. 3, residents and businesses can drop off holiday lights and extension cords in front of the office at the Solid Waste Campus. String lights and extension cords will be accepted through Jan. 16.
Nice to know
The first Macy’s parade was held in 1924. According to The New York Times, “In the late 1920s, Macy’s began releasing its balloons into the sky after the festivities, with a monetary reward offered for their return.”
