Weather Alert

...TODAY'S VOLATILE DAY OF WEATHER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BEFORE IN MID DECEMBER... An unprecedented outbreak of severe thunderstorms for this time of year is likely early this evening. The line of thunderstorms will race northeast across southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin between 5 PM and 9 PM. Widespread wind damage from gusts possibly exceeding 80 mph will accompany the storms. Tornadoes are also possible. The highest risk of severe thunderstorms is southeast of a line from Redwood Falls to Rush City. Storms will be moving between 60 and 70 mph! Conditions will deteriorate very quickly. Unless preparations are made ahead of time, it may be hard to take adequate shelter when one notices storms beginning to approach. These are expected to be high end damaging wind producers, so pay close attention to warnings issued later today. Very strong winds will develop behind a cold front tonight. Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are expected area wide. A High Wind Warning is in effect. Plummeting temperatures overnight could result in a flash freeze. Some accumulating snow is also possible across western Minnesota.

...POTENTIALLY HISTORIC HIGH WIND EVENT TONIGHT... .A very powerful low pressure system will track through later today and this evening. Damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are likely across all of the Upper Mississippi River Valley tonight. In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Sibley, Scott, Dakota, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice and Goodhue Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&