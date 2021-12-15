Number to know:
6th– According to Consumer Affairs, Minnesota is the sixth greenest state in the country. The organization reported, “Over the last decade, Minnesota has more than doubled renewable energy generation, largely thanks to wind energy. At the same time, nuclear power generation remains relatively flat.”
Quote to know
“We are elated to have been selected for this grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, which will allow us to create an accessible trail from the new welcome plaza at He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Park to the G.A. Carlson Lime Kiln, along with interpretation for the historic site” – City of Red Wing Planning Manager Steve Kohn, talking about receiving $527,145 in grant funding.
Need to know
Minnesota law and Goodhue County ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing snow onto public roads. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads. Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut, or bump, that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
Good to know
Minnesota winter truck load increases will begin Saturday, Dec. 18, at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the north frost zone. Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10% over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances. For more information about road limits, visit mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Nice to know
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is planning to return to an in-person format for the Chamber’s annual meeting. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.
