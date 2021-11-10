Date to know
Nov. 11-- Veterans Day. The V.A. says of the date, “World War I… officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. … However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.” It is a day that veterans are remembered.
Number to know
27,292-- The number of people in Goodhue County who have received a completed vaccine series. Of county residents 5 and older, 62.6% have been fully vaccinated. Data from the Minnesota COVID-19 Response.
Need to know
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources cautions hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season. Most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County and the Mississippi River counties are dead or dying from emerald ash borer infestation.
Good to know
The 2021 Red Wing Area Chamber Business Expo is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the St. James Hotel’s Summit Room. The expo is free to attend and open to the public. Local businesses will have booths and hors d'oeuvres from the St. James will be available. Each attendee will receive a drink ticket.
Nice to know
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the department will stock pheasant at 25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin during the week of Dec. 20 to increase hunting opportunities throughout the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.